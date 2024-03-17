With an open heart, Lindsay Lohan has revealed why she left Hollywood 10 years ago

Lindsay Lohan is one of the actresses for whom Hollywood has defined both before and after her life; However, he decided to leave this world in 2014, and although his problems with addiction were known to the public, the real reason behind him leaving the recording groups was never known, at least until last year, Thursday, March 14.

The actress, who is remembered for the movie Twin Game, opened her heart and in a conversation with the North American magazine Bustle, revealed the details of her retirement from the profession that brought her to fame. “I feel like some of (my work) was overshadowed by paparazzi and all that kind of stuff when I was younger, which is kind of annoying. I wish that part hadn't happened. I feel like that kind of took on a life of its own. That's why I wanted to I disappear. I said to myself, 'Unless there's a story here, they won't just focus on my work.'

The decision of the actress, who recently announced her return to the big screen, was linked to the context in which she lives. “Social media is different now than it was when I was younger, where everyone is in control of their own story. I don't pay much attention to it, and I don't read the stuff that comes out either because I know how it works, so it doesn't make sense. And if I get caught up in that “Things, they'll get lost, and it can affect you a lot.”

Away from the flashes of the paparazzi, Lindsay chose to recover and start a family. In July 2022, it was revealed that she secretly married her partner, real estate agent Badr Shammas, with whom she lives in Dubai. In addition, the Hollywood actress returned to the screens with a surprise Christmas premiere, ending a wave of good news, and announced that she was pregnant.

On July 17, 2023, she gave birth to her son, Loya, a news that was confirmed by her representative, who quoted the actress’s words: “We are happy to welcome our beautiful and healthy son. Our family is full of love and happiness.”

