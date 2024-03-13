They filter Karol G's video that causes “problem” for Feid (+details)

On March 6, the Colombian singer Carol J He was identified as “Woman of the Year” at the Billboard Women in Music Awardswhere apart from looking stunning in a beautiful dress filled with crystals, she gave a special show in which she also got creative by singing her hit song “bitter” But in a sauce version.

For this important moment, “Insect” She was accompanied by her family and her current partner. Salomon Villada Hoyos, better known as Fed. The reggaeton player did not walk with her on the red carpet, but he held hands after the recognition he received, showing that there is unbreakable support between them.

The presence of the reggaeton singer and how open she was when showing her boyfriend made an impact among the audience and many praised that they no longer hide their love at the moment. Among those who highlighted the presence of women from Antioquia was the Brazilian singer Luisa Sonzawho came to greet her. “Solomon, say hello.” Was what he told him Carol J To his partner after “peeling his eyes.”

Given that little call for attention, singer “moon” He had no choice but to say hello to her. After the audio and video clip was broadcast, netizens did not avoid laughing at the situation. “Hahahaha, he's having a good time”, “Obviously we already know who's in charge of the relationship”, “He reminds me of my mom when she made me greet the ladies”, “Women run you however you want”, “The manners of this queen”, “Hahaha funny HP video very”reads in s.

Was Karol G engaged?

On March 2, in the middle of his presentation at Kayala ParkAs usual “La Bichota” stopped to talk to the audience I was surprised to see a sign that said: “Karol G, my boyfriend wants to leave me for you.”A comment that was funny for the Colombian. But what no one expected was the announcement that the 33-year-old artist would make.

“But I'm already committed. But maybe if you leave it to me, find someone else, ready?” He said as everyone clapped and shouted. Among the other messages they sent him: “I changed my fifteenth birthday party to come see you, Karol G.” He did not hesitate to send her his congratulations and kisses, in addition to telling her that he loved her and loved her.