Exclusive series “Líos de Familia” Dominican for Pantaya platform

Santo Domingo, RD.

Pantaya, the Spanish language film and series streaming platform, and Dominican Republic-based production company Caribbean Films have announced their latest original series “Líos de Familia”, which has ended its debut in the Dominican Republic.

The series marks the company’s first co-production, bringing together some of the country’s most talented actors and filmmakers.

“Líos de Familia” stars comedians Raymond Pozo (Que León) and Miguel Céspedes (Que León) along with Cheddy García (Dirty Work).

The series is directed by Frank Piroso (Colao), a Dominican actor and director, along with television director and producer José Enrique Pintor (Colpables) as co-director. The animator co-wrote the comic script with Juan Tejeda (Paraíso Para 2).

Kendy Yanoreth is the general producer of the series, which will premiere in the United States and Puerto Rico on streaming platform Pantaya in the first quarter of 2022.

what he brings

“Líos de Familia” shows the lives of the residents of a picturesque middle-class building in Santo Domingo, where viewers see strange characters trying to coexist with each other.

Among the residents are disgraced politician Esteban (Miguel Cespedes) and his wife Cristina (Marta Gonzalez), who somehow own two apartments in Building 28.

Also staying is a god-fearing bank worker, Job (Raymond Pozo) who raises his teenage son Jose while sighing for his neighbor Maritza (Chede Garcia), an out-of-home hairstylist who lives with her teenage daughter Shanti (Rosemary Herrand) and her bustling mother Yaya (Ana Maria Arias). .

There’s also music producer Rodo (Irving Alberti) and his young student, a rapper named Milloneta (Nino Freestyle) and “Las Chicas” (including Candy Flow) make a living through subscriptions on their web pages, broadcasting their lives from their floor-to-floor apartment. the fourth. Could this group of characters eventually become a real family?

“Pantaya has been very successful in attracting a large and growing Caribbean audience in the United States, specifically with Caribbean Films such as ‘Que León’, ‘Colao’, ‘No Es Lo Que Looks’ and many more. Pantaya CEO Paul Pressberger said, ‘” The next logical step in our relationship was to create a first-class original series that we are sure will be a huge hit for Dominican and Puerto Rican audiences in the United States.”

“Collaborating with Caribbean Films with Gregory Quinn, Zumaya Cordero and the wonderful actors who are a part of this series, including Dominican humor kings Raymond and Miguel, is just the first step,” he added.

representatives.

The “Líos de Familia” group includes Irving Alberti (“Que León”), Kenny Grullón (“All Women are Equal”), Marta González (“Flow Calle”), Ana María Arias (“Colao”), Anderson Humor (“It’s Not What It Seems”), Candy Flo (“It’s Not What It Seems”), Rosemary Herrand (“Life of Kings”), Olda Capel (“Life of Kings”), Bria Frank (Flo Callie), Anilina Sanchez (“It’s Not What It Seems”) Los Leones”), Ramselles de Jesus, Luis Brian Mesa (“Malpaso”), recording artist Nino Freestyle.

guests

Jorge Pabón “Molusco” (“Los Domirriqueños”), interviewer and TV personality Francesca La Chapelle (Univión Despierta América, 2015 Nuestra Belleza Latina Award winner).