Mariana Swann’s boyfriend starred in a fight that ended with a bullet

What started as a fun evening ended up in an armed confrontation between the bodyguards (Image: Instagram /laseoaneoficial)

Through her social networks, the actress shared that she was in a restaurant having a fun moment with the actor Alexis AyalaAnd Cynthia Aparicio s Her current partner is Gibran JimenezWho was the protagonist? A battle that ended with a shooting between the bodyguards.

The event took place in the colony Polanco Mayor Miguel Hidalgo, and according to journalist Carlos Jimenez, Seoane’s boyfriend started an argument with an English national. After exchanging insults between Gibran and the English, the security forces in Both of them intervened and started an armed confrontation.

The famous Lincoln Park was the place where At least five bullets were detonated, so the elements of Mexico City Citizen Security Secretariat SSC-CDMX They came to stop the quarrel.

After exchanging insults between the actress’s friend and an English citizen, private security elements intervened and detonated her firearms. (Photo: instagram / @laseoaneoficial)

Among those involved He is the son of a former officer Attorney General of the Republic FGRWho apparently singled out the initiation of explosions against another man, which ignited the confrontation.

Much The bodyguards identified as Julio César ‘N’ and Emiliano ‘N’, Mariana Seoane’s friend and English citizen, were arrested and disarmed by the authorities, However, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office FGJ-CDMX It kept only the private security personnel involved.

Neither Mariana nor her boyfriend Gibran has made a statement about what happened on the night of December 15 in Polanco. moreover, It is not known if the incident will have any personal consequences for the actress and her boyfriend as the couple recently resumed their relationship. After the separation in June.

The actress has been in an uneasy relationship with Gibran Rico for just over three years. After admitting he had a fling with Luis Miguel, Mariana Siwan shared a nice message on her social networks, in which she confirmed that they have resumed their relationship.

“I love you, Gibran. I choose you every day. Thank you for so much love and so much learning,” Translator I was wrong.

Mariana Swan has been romantically involved with Gibran Rico for three years (Photo: Quartoscuro)

The actress has also opened up to the media about how emotionally she has been about her mysterious love affair with Gibran. In June of this year, After a short breakup, the actress said she was receiving treatment to get over the situation.

“I’m back to celibacy again, I tell you, but without making any trouble from the screeching or drooling from it, It was three years where we ended up on some occasionsBut not for an external cause, nor for something negative.” siwan Around the middle of the year.

Mariana Swan is one of the female characters who over the years has provided a sensual image both on and off stage. The actress and singer in little clothes stood out to please her followers in serials and parties, because in addition to all the photo sessions in which she participated, the famous woman also appears on social networking sites.

The actress and singer participated in various novels on Mexican television. (Photo: TVyNovelas)

in your singing career, This year he had the opportunity to perform in the United States to alternate stage with the famous Mexican band Cumbia, Los Angeles Azul.. However, the translator good girl He admitted it after he got infected COVID-19 Experiment strange sequel Which may cause discomfort, especially when performing singing on stage.

“I have anora in my left ear, Every time I sing I hear myself like an amplifier and it’s annoyingThe singer revealed the morning show today. This change indicates pulmonary auscultation in which the patient’s voice is heard vibrating with a high nasal bell.

It’s because of that The actress has been singing uncomfortable latelyAnd although she underwent several studies, Mariana Siwan confirmed it He said the disease has no cure.

