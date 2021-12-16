December 17, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is where the remains of Vicente Fernandez rest

This is where the remains of Vicente Fernandez rest

Lane Skeldon December 16, 2021 2 min read

On December 12, early in the morning and after more than 100 days in the hospital, a fight against Guillain-Barré syndrome, an 81-year-old body Vicente Fernandez Stop working to become a legend. A few days after the difficult moment, photos appeared of the place where he rested, in the place chosen by El Charro himself for eternal rest.

In the photo recovered by the Instagram account @Chamonic3 it is possible to appreciate the exact location of the famous singer’s grave where there are loads of white flowers and a small statue of a man from Guadalajara riding a horse, which is one of his feelings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Exclusive series “Líos de Familia” Dominican for Pantaya platform

December 16, 2021 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Adamari Lopez answers the million dollar question: How do you think Tony is actually with her partner? Gossip does not like disclosure

December 16, 2021 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Jennifer Lopez DIVA of transparencies; The dress drives Ben Affleck crazy on the red carpet: photo

December 15, 2021 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

McDonald’s recovers $105 million from ex-CEO Steve Easterbrook

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Exclusive series “Líos de Familia” Dominican for Pantaya platform

December 16, 2021 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

How many calories can you burn in 30 minutes of exercise? These are the five most effective exercises

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

UEFA Champions League: UEFA apologizes for shameful draw for Round of 16 | Alexandre Ceferin | Sports

December 16, 2021 Cassandra Curtis