This is where the remains of Vicente Fernandez rest

On December 12, early in the morning and after more than 100 days in the hospital, a fight against Guillain-Barré syndrome, an 81-year-old body Vicente Fernandez Stop working to become a legend. A few days after the difficult moment, photos appeared of the place where he rested, in the place chosen by El Charro himself for eternal rest.

In the photo recovered by the Instagram account @Chamonic3 it is possible to appreciate the exact location of the famous singer’s grave where there are loads of white flowers and a small statue of a man from Guadalajara riding a horse, which is one of his feelings.

And the last farewell was in his wake in front of his house on the sand Vicente Fernandez Gomez, with more than 700 mariachis with music paying tribute to the eternal singer who left them. From there, the body was taken to the ranch of Los Tres Potrillos. Gerardo Fernandez (owner of VFG Arena and son of Vicente) confirmed that at a certain moment, his father’s fans could visit the place.

On Monday, December 13, a Mass for a Body Present that fans can attend was performed and was also allowed to be broadcast by the TV media present. After the emotional farewell to “Charro de Huentitán”, family and close friends composed the funeral procession that accompanied the Ranchera music interpreter to the place where the remains of Vicente.

Gerardo Fernandez He spoke on behalf of his family and emphasized that his father’s last wish was for him to rest inside his farm and that “the farm belongs to the three and will always be, it is the home of all the people who want to keep coming to that is why there is the fact that my father will stay here, and who wants to come to visit my father.” Here is the home of all people.” In addition, the fact is that Los Tres Potrillos is a tourist center in Guadalajara where visitors can enter into intimacy with family and enjoy the food served in its restaurant.