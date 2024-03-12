Despierta América announces its long-awaited return

with Carla Martinez, Alan Thatcher, Raul Gonzalez, Jomari Joyso And the company is in your leadership, Wake up, America (Univision) has positioned itself as one of the favorite choices among Hispanic audiences to start their morning well informed and with the best smiles.

Morning space that produces Luz Maria Doria Which airs Monday through Friday at 7 a.m. ET, has been saying good morning to the Hispanic community for more than two decades.

last year, Displays It underwent important changes. One of the most talked about things that caused a sensation on social networks is the departure of the attractive Mexican broadcaster. Carlos Calderonwhich today hosts the competition program, today (Telemundo).

But she wasn't the only one.

Alan Thatcher, Raul Gonzalez and Carla Martinez, hosts of Despierta America.

In October last year, Space also made the decision to take one of its most popular segments off the air for a period of time, No rolla discussion table moderated by one of the symposium presenters Displays The various panelists gave their opinions on the most controversial topics of the day.

“Univision's goal is to provide the best possible information and entertainment content to empower our audiences. There is no extra roll The broadcast continues daily from 12-1pm on the ViX streaming platform and is currently on hiatus. “Wake up, America!”Then the Spanish network explained to People en Español.

Jessica Rodriguez, Jomari Guiso and Chef Jesus, the faces of Desperta America.

After 5 months, No roll He came back again Wake up, America. The morning program returned as of Monday, March 11, with its popular and controversial debate table.

“Ladies and gentlemen, because you asked for it, as it should be, we always listen to you Wake up, America he is back No roll He declared that he lived fully Alan Thatcher.

“If you want to know about the latest headlines in the world of entertainment and more, follow us Without roll“He commented Jessica Rodriguez.

What Astrid RiveraHe is also one of the committee members No rollHe added: “And if you want to continue watching how we react to each other, especially Astrid and Jomari, keep watching.” Without roll“.