September 12, 2022

They capture a strong argument while filming Shakira's new video with Ozuna in Barcelona

Lane Skeldon September 12, 2022 3 min read

Shakira She seems to be slowly getting over her breakup Gerrard Pique To focus on her career, the Colombian is working on a new musical theme. A few days ago, it was revealed that a woman from Barranquilla is about to release a collaboration album, one of them with ozone; However, it was not all good news during take photo From the song, since the cameras caught a strong quarrel during registration From New video The singer with Puerto Rican in the streets Barcelona.

coming out of the eye of the hurricane, Shakira He has shown a very firm stance on the separation issue Gerrard PiqueHe leads his life in a natural way alongside his children and puts all his efforts into his music by releasing different songs such as “Te Felicito” and “Dont You Worry”. While for his part, the central culé no longer hides his relationship with Clara Shea Marty And thinking about his footballing future, once he was sure that he decided everything to leave Barcelona and sign with Inter Miami.

