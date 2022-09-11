They watched El Niño and La Verdade during a concert in Havana

Cuban singer-songwriter Emilio Friasconductor The boy and the truth He was a victim of censorship during a concert on Saturday at the House of Music of Galiano, in Havana.

Pictures spread on social networks appear for the moment An audio technician who refused to turn off the amplifier was taken away by a security guard who literally took the man out of the main room on the place.

The moment the sound technician was violently ejected from the building (Source: Capture of Facebook / Manuel D La Cruz)

“Let people see you turn it off. It’s over. Take it if you want now.”Emilio Frias said as the situation escalated into the sound zone.

The photos show one man in a blue pullover refusing to break in and another in a white long-sleeved shirt, a sign that the concert is already over.

“I may be wrong but my fault is my fault, I don’t say that as I think I should think of a lot of people. I didn’t say anything, they just put everything together here. I didn’t say anything”, the singer was heard saying in a video shared on social networks by activist Manuel de la Cruz.

“And if they’re going to do that, come back and tell them, if they’re going to get like this, don’t call me anymore. Don’t call me anymore and get me out of everywhere, get me off the TV, get me off the radio, the only place you won’t be able to get me out is the hearts of all Cubans. Wherever I am, I will be in the hearts and minds of all Cubans,” concluded the interpreter before singing his song dedicated to Limaya.

“They started lowering the microphone and everything. They turned on the lights for him until he finished, he got angry and then sang some songs that were little criticized, which they no longer even allow him to appear on TV,” referenced in the statements for CyberCopa Watch the party.

Activist Manuel de la Cruz explained this on Facebook They turned off the audio to Emilio Frías to stop him from singing his theme “Cambio” – YouTube premiere scheduled for September 16 – and local security personnel violently kicked out a techie who refused to turn off the device Sound amplification of the site, which is proven.

“Some of the participants began hurling insults at local officials, and later, even at the government itself. Emilio Frias, in front of an open microphone, assures that he knows this will be his last show in Cuba”De la Cruz concluded his speech.

(Source: Capture Manuel D la Cruz)

In the comments to the post, many netizens speculated that yesterday’s show was probably the singer’s last performance in Cuba, where it is also a coincidence that He leaves for Mexico for a one-month tour.

“You know I’m very honest, and that’s the way I’m going to die, I have no plans to survive. You raised me, with my mother working beside me, with the musicians and my childhood friends, who is the truth, there are fewer and fewer, and with you, with whom you gave me all It fills me up and makes me live, my republic, my people, my people, and now that it’s clear it’s only going to be a month’s tour, don’t worry, here’s El Niño and La Verdade for a while in Cuba,” Emilio Frias wrote on September 7 in the comments section of the post. Announcing his Mexican tour.

However, in light of what happened this Saturday at Casa de la Música, some are not wondering if the singer has changed his mind about his future.