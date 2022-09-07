Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? This is what happened

Is Harry Styles the New King of Pop? 3:00

(CNN) – Recent online conversations related to “Don’t Worry, Baby” stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and (allegedly) spitting.



In pictures of the Venice Film Festival on Monday, now widely Spread on social networksStyles was seen approaching the pinecones to sit next to the actor in a show excitement. As Styles quickly moves to his seat, he makes a subtle “pooh” motion with his mouth, indicating that he may have spit. Payne looks at her lap, pauses in applause, then shakes her head and smiles as if there was some kind of banter between the two stars.

#Harry Stiles Looks like he’s spitting on Chris Pine I won’t sleep until I know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU – JZ Maclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

Others argue that nothing comes out of Styles’ mouth.

CNN has reached out to representatives for comment.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles didn’t spit on Chris Pine,” a representative for Pine told People magazine. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion to the contrary is a blatant attempt to create a drama that simply does not exist.”

It is this last moment in the publicity campaign that has led to speculation that among the participants in the project not everything is love.

However, there were plenty of smiles from the actors at Monday’s festivities.

Pine was seen on the red carpet take pictures With a disposable camera from movie star Florence Pugh. Styles, for his part, gave co-star Nick Kroll a friendly kiss during a long standing ovation for the film after the show.

People on social media were quick to point out that there wasn’t much public interaction between Olivia Wilde and the “Don’t Worry Darling” director, but Wilde had nothing but praise for the actress.

“Florence is strength,” Wilde said at a news conference on Monday. “I have no words to express how honored I am to be our lead. She’s amazing in the movie.”

The manager was asked about reports that she got into a fight with Pugh.

“For all the endless tabloid rumors and all the noise out there, I mean the internet is feeding itself,” Wilde said. “I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s well-fed.”

Worry? I’m not here, my dear. Caption: Chris Pine’s star showing at the Venice Film Festival. September 5, 2022. pic.twitter.com/qSU1XbTWDp — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) September 5, 2022

Incidentally, during the same press conference, Pine appeared to be distracted at times, leading Twitter to describe his appearance there as “Chris Pine Astral Projection”.