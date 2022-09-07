Who is the man who replaced Anuel AA and accompanied Yailin, the most popular, on the Rosalía show?

The type of relationship between the Puerto Rican singer is still unclear Anuel AA with his wife Yailin is the most popular. It seems that they went through a crisis some time ago that seemed to have been overcome and coincided with the disappearance of the Dominicans from social networks.

Only yesterday it became known that many Anuel AA How Yailin, the most widespread, They stopped following each other on social networks, which fits perfectly with the fact that they haven’t shared photos together as a couple for over two months. The signals they give are confusing. In her latest story, Yailin promoted her husband’s shoe line which made her fans think they made up.

But this week Yailin, the most widespread, I went to the party that Rosalia presented in the area, and it is remarkable that he did not accompany him Anuel AA But from another man. The Dominican arrived at the show in a leather jumpsuit that accentuated all her curves.

Yailin, the most widespread. Source: TERRA Archive

Yailin, the most widespread, He drew attention not only for his extravagant appearance, something his fans are used to, but also for the company he owned. In the photos, she’s captured in a VIP box with an unidentified man but he danced near her and didn’t take off for a minute.

Yailin, the most popular company and its new company. Source: Univision capture.

from environmentand Yailin, the most widespread, He confirmed that his guard is the one who has a wife Anuel AA She has an excellent relationship and that night she was also accompanied by a friend, but she did not allow herself to be photographed. Very strange situation.