They Recorded Snoop Dog listening to Vicente Fernández and revealed what his favorite mariachi song is

The person who showed a great appreciation for regional Mexican music was Snoop Doggthe obvious example is his collaboration with Banda MS on the song “Qué Maldición”, however, the thing that few could imagine is that he likes the ranchero genre, because he was Recorded listening a Vicente Fernandez In turn, his identity was revealed favorite song From mariachi.

It was difficult to imagine that the American singer was a fan of Mexican music because his specialty is rap, however, he made it clear that he loves it very much, because in addition to the band MS, he also collaborated with other compatriots. talent. , such as rappers Aleman and Santa Fe Callen, as well as Lobio Rivera.

This is Snoop Dogg’s favorite song performed by Vicente Fernandez

at a recent event, snoop dog she was registered in video When he appeared in his role as a DJ, he took the opportunity in his group to play a Song From Vicente Fernandezwhich was no coincidence, as the rapper sang Song And even moved to the rhythm mariachi.

said a song Vicente Fernandez that were reproduced”the king, written by Jose Alfredo Jimenez. Although his choice caused quite a surprise, it is known that this was his choice favorite song From mariachibecause he also made her a voice during some of the parties he was in snoop dog The inaugural chapter of some MS band presentations in the US.

Something that has also been revealed is that his affinity for Mexican culture is due to the fact that he is of California descent, where there are a large number of Mexicans, as well as the fact that he was a close friend of the late Jenny Rivera and her brother Lupillo, who in their childhood went to the same school.