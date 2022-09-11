September 11, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They Recorded Snoop Dog listening to Vicente Fernández and revealed what his favorite mariachi song is

They Recorded Snoop Dog listening to Vicente Fernández and revealed what his favorite mariachi song is

Lane Skeldon September 11, 2022 2 min read

The person who showed a great appreciation for regional Mexican music was Snoop Doggthe obvious example is his collaboration with Banda MS on the song “Qué Maldición”, however, the thing that few could imagine is that he likes the ranchero genre, because he was Recorded listening a Vicente Fernandez In turn, his identity was revealed favorite song From mariachi.

It was difficult to imagine that the American singer was a fan of Mexican music because his specialty is rap, however, he made it clear that he loves it very much, because in addition to the band MS, he also collaborated with other compatriots. talent. , such as rappers Aleman and Santa Fe Callen, as well as Lobio Rivera.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Take a deep breath before seeing what Aracely Arámbula looked like 24 years ago

September 11, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

They reconcile? Karol G retweets photos with Anuel AA and confirms she hasn’t forgotten them

September 10, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

A young man celebrates an anniversary with his girlfriend in Taqueria; rented a dress

September 10, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

They Recorded Snoop Dog listening to Vicente Fernández and revealed what his favorite mariachi song is

September 11, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Why did Apple abandon the physical SIM?

September 11, 2022 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Louis Abinader will meet Kamala Harris in Washington

September 11, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The demand for medical school doubles the movement between societies

September 11, 2022 Zera Pearson