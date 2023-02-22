Ángela Aguilar forces a trend with her ultimate skinny jeans and a touch of high heel sandals

Little Angela Aguilar She is undoubtedly one of the young Mexican promises that has made the biggest impact in the world of entertainment. The young singer is not only a superstar in the music world, but she is also an influencer in the music world social networks And due to her impeccable taste when it comes to clothes and making her own clothes, she is able to force some outfits as new trends. In this case Angela Aguilar from others social networks I put the jeans broke out

the social networks It was flooded with images Angela Aguilar using some jeans Flaming reminiscent of the best times in the 2000’s. The singer didn’t just choose jeans Perfect but also let go of this look in social networks where Angela Aguilar She is very popular due to the number of fans who follow her to keep up with the latest developments not only in her career but also in her style and the trends that the young woman is imposing in terms of fashion.

photo Angela Aguilar with this appearance jeans Glowing and high-top shoes that caused a stir in social networks And the young woman took to a press conference as a precedent for a concert with her father and some members of her family, which will take place on March 4 and will be called “Jaribo without borders.” During the event, many media focused on her appearance due to the effect caused by the collection in honor of the year 2000 that the young woman displayed at the event.

total look it Angela Aguilar imposed as a direction from the responses and comments in social networks For his distinct style, in addition to including jeans The flared and high boots that accentuate her personality also have a nice fitted shirt with animal motifs, where you can see the horse print which is already a trend on the European catwalks.

Source: Pinterest

Angela Aguilar It is one of the icons of fashion in Mexico precisely because it is constantly updated on the catwalks in different parts of the world and knows how to translate it into its own aesthetic. in social networks The look of the young woman has been widely celebrated because it reflects her personality as she adapts to the trends that are beginning to emerge in 2023, and among them is undoubtedly this one. jeans It broke out that stole all the applause.