March 29, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The unexpected announcement that drove Harry Potter fans crazy

Lane Skeldon March 29, 2023 2 min read

Besides devoting himself to the various projects he has implemented during his career of more than twenty years, Daniel Radcliffe He will always be remembered for playing Harry Potter And win the hearts of several generations of young people who marked it for life.

It’s true that Radcliffe In the following years, he starred in other films, such as The Lady in Black, Horns, Victor Frankenstein, and more, his role as Harry Potter In the saga of the legendary Wizard of Hogwarts and as a character he played for a decade.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Jessica Ortiz: Come on La Alegría, the job you didn’t know you had The Boss of The House of Celebrities 3 | Celeb from United States | nndaml | fame

March 28, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Even Doctora Polo was involved in Shakira and Pique’s breakup

March 28, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

photos | Chiquis Rivera flaunted her figure in a silver look, Selena Quintanilla style

March 28, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

They discovered the brightest gamma-ray burst ever

March 29, 2023 Roger Rehbein
5 min read

Art Gallery, Startup and Argentine Passports: The Story of Elite Russian Spies Held in Slovenia

March 29, 2023 Phyllis Ward
6 min read

Ciudad Juárez and other border towns in northern Mexico are experiencing tension because of migrants unable to enter the United States.

March 29, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Elon Musk announced a new Twitter change that will benefit paid subscribers

March 29, 2023 Zera Pearson