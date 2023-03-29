The unexpected announcement that drove Harry Potter fans crazy

Besides devoting himself to the various projects he has implemented during his career of more than twenty years, Daniel Radcliffe He will always be remembered for playing Harry Potter And win the hearts of several generations of young people who marked it for life.

It’s true that Radcliffe In the following years, he starred in other films, such as The Lady in Black, Horns, Victor Frankenstein, and more, his role as Harry Potter In the saga of the legendary Wizard of Hogwarts and as a character he played for a decade.

Daniel Radcliffe in his time as Harry Potter and now as a future father-in-law with Irene Darhk.

But life passes today for the 33-year-old actor as well, and at this time the announcement of the wonderful news surprised all fans of the saga, those who will always remember him as the legendary wizard.

That is, in the same way as many boys of his generation have been and will now be Radcliffe He just announced that he’s going to be a father for the first time, much to the surprise of many of his followers who haven’t been notified.

The actor has been in a relationship with fellow actress Irene Darke since 2012, and the comment that he would be a first-time father sparked a trend in the networks. “We are getting old”And “As time goes by. It has accompanied me throughout my childhood.” And many other reactions had their fans.

Last Saturday, the British Daily Mail published some photos Radcliffe and her partner during a stroll in New York, where the progress of the interpreter’s pregnancy can be seen.

Pictures of Daniel Radcliffe and his pregnant girlfriend.

The couple met while filming Kill your darlings in 2013 and have been in a relationship for a decade. A source close to both Daniel Erin also confirmed the news to The Sun and highlighted: “Daniel and Erin are so excited to be parents and they are so happy. Everyone around them thinks they are going to be amazing parents.”.

Then he added: “They’ve kept it a secret until now, but she can’t hide her baby bump anymore. They recently told their family and friends.”. The happy couple now graciously awaits, in what has undoubtedly turned out to be equally good news for fans of the actor and the legendary saga.