Original Sin: What will happen in the chapter of the Turkish series Yasak Elma on Wednesday, March 29 | antenna 3 | Spain | nnda nnlt | fame

things inoriginal sin“They are very tense for the two sisters Zeynep and Yıldız, who are going through very critical situations, although one more than the other. Of course, all this made the feelings grow even more in the audience of the series.

In the next chapter of the fantasy story broadcast by Antenna 3, more bad news is ready for the heroes, so the tension will continue to build, waiting for how everything will be resolved.

If you can’t wait to watch the next episode or find out something about it, in this article we give you a brief preview of what will appear in the images, so we recommend that you continue reading.

“Original Sin”: This will happen in the chapter March 29th

Zainab is surprised by everything Alihan does

Zeynep came back to Istanbul to be by her sister’s side in these difficult times after her divorce from Halit, so she needs to re-establish herself in the city, so she needs a new job and she doesn’t want to be in Alihan’s company anymore. .

The young woman no longer wants anything to do with her former boss, so she doesn’t plan to go back there, so now she gets a new job in a textile company, but Alihan learns of her return and buys a company. Anyway, he wants to work with his sweetheart.

Zeynep didn’t want to go back to Alihan’s job, so she looked for a new one (Photo: Med Yabim)

It is not known what will happen to Yildiz

Once she got divorced, Yildiz noticed that her life had changed completely, so now she no longer enjoyed the privileges she had before, but not only in that. As she leaves to sign the class papers, she is kidnapped.

It is expected in this new chapter that the person responsible for this crime will be known. On the other hand, the young woman is very frightened and begs not to be harmed.

Yildiz has been kidnapped (Photo: Med-Yabim)

How do you see “original sin”?

The TV series “Original Sin” is a Turkish production that broadcasts on Antena 3 and already has many fans throughout Spain, who meet every afternoon so as not to miss a single detail.

All you need to do to watch the above channel is tune in to the above channel from 5:30 PM. It is worth noting that the novel is broadcast until 7:00 pm, which means that there are 90 interesting minutes that include commercial breaks.

In addition, you can enjoy programming through broadcasting. For this, you just have to subscribe to ATRESplayer Premium platform.