Irina Paeva reveals the truth about her separation from Gabriel Soto in a live broadcast

For several months it was said that the relationship between Irina Paeva s Gabriel Soto He was going through hard times, because the Mexican actor was linked to his co-star in the TV series “Mi Caminos es Amarte”, Sara Corrales. However, it was the Russian actress who reveal the True about the alleged Separation With the Mexican, it’s all through Live broadcast.

there was Live broadcast From the “Hui” program, where they were interrogated Irina Paeva about his relationship with Gabriel Soto. He was here, in addition to the actress, when she revealed True They make her go through a rather uncomfortable moment, because she makes it clear that her relationship with the Mexican is going well, however, Irina is a little indifferent when the bikers broach this topic of their relationship.

program section which Irina Paeva reveal the True about his allegations Separation With Gabriel Soto, called “La Tina”, a dynamic is implemented where some questions must be drawn from the bathtub and then answered by the guests. In this case, Irina asked a question regarding love, “What do you need to have everything, to fill this big heart?”was one of the questions that the actress was asked.

Irina replied: “Nothing, nothing, I have everything I need and everything I need, then I work for it.”

Then asked about Gabriel Soto, where the actress explained that they are getting along well and that their relationship is going from strength to strength. After rumors of Irina’s breakup reveal that True supposed to Separation during this transition in Alive From the program stating that all that was said are lies, because despite the fact that the Mexican gave him an engagement ring two years ago, because of what happened in Russia, his family could not travel to Mexico, but that the wedding still took place.

“I have a good excuse, well… that’s not an excuse, I’m Russian and unfortunately my country is in a difficult situation right now so my family can travel to the wedding”

Irina Paeva She explained that the reason for which he distanced her Gabriel Soto It’s due to work commitments that she has in New York, while her fiancé is signing up. For his part, a source close to the couple revealed that Irina and Soto are more in love than ever, because they spent Christmas and New Year’s together; Plus, during the actress’s time in New York, she took the opportunity to walk around the Big Apple and visit some bridal boutiques.