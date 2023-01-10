January 10, 2023

Irina Paeva reveals the truth about her separation from Gabriel Soto in a live broadcast

Lane Skeldon January 10, 2023

For several months it was said that the relationship between Irina Paeva s Gabriel Soto He was going through hard times, because the Mexican actor was linked to his co-star in the TV series “Mi Caminos es Amarte”, Sara Corrales. However, it was the Russian actress who reveal the True about the alleged Separation With the Mexican, it’s all through Live broadcast.

there was Live broadcast From the “Hui” program, where they were interrogated Irina Paeva about his relationship with Gabriel Soto. He was here, in addition to the actress, when she revealed True They make her go through a rather uncomfortable moment, because she makes it clear that her relationship with the Mexican is going well, however, Irina is a little indifferent when the bikers broach this topic of their relationship.

