The two teams that denounced Barcelona before FIFA in the Marcos Alonso case: They demand a clear investigation

2023-03-28

A new day, a new problem for him Barcelona. Exactly a month ago adarve union File a complaint to FIFA For irregularities in signing Mark Alonso.

Now it is Bolton Wanderers He joins the lawsuit and they ask to investigate the case. Both clubs claim the rights to train the Spanish footballer, AS and Mundo Deportivo report.

as much as Union and BoltonThey claimed that Marcos arrived via a transfer to Barcelona and did not do so after terminating his contract with Barcelona Chelsea previously.