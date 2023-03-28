The two teams that denounced Barcelona before FIFA in the Marcos Alonso case: They demand a clear investigation

2023-03-28
A new day, a new problem for him Barcelona. Exactly a month ago adarve union File a complaint to FIFA For irregularities in signing Mark Alonso.
Now it is Bolton Wanderers He joins the lawsuit and they ask to investigate the case. Both clubs claim the rights to train the Spanish footballer, AS and Mundo Deportivo report.
as much as Union and BoltonThey claimed that Marcos arrived via a transfer to Barcelona and did not do so after terminating his contract with Barcelona Chelsea previously.
That is why they claim the rights to train a footballer, both of them will take a small amount of money, but for them they are absolutely necessary.
Mark Alonso He came to the ranks Bolton When she was still nineteen, it was her age FIFA He is considering training, which is why he has demanded money for his rights, since he was a member there between 2010 and 2013.
Why are you suing Barcelona? –
Both Adarve and Confederation Bolton They don’t think Marcos Alonso signed a free contract for Barcelona. They don’t trust and ask FIFA is investigating the case.
If it is discovered that the Catalan team paid an amount for the Spanish winger ChelseaBoth complaining teams will get a piece of the pie.
