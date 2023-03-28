Universitario de Deportes fixture Sudamericana 2023: competitors, dates, times and broadcast channels for the U matches of the Copa Conmebol Sudamericana | Independent Santa Fe | goias | Gymnastics La Plata | academic

Universitario will be the sixth team led by Jorge Fossati in the Copa Sudamericana. Photo: GLR Composition / Jazmin Ceras

Universitario de Deportes already knows its competitors in Copa America 2023. The team led by Jorge Fossati is part of Group G of CONMEBOL South America. You will see creams on their faces before Independiente Santa Fe (Colombia), Guayas (Brazil) and Jimnasia La Plata (Argentina). Meet the following note groups of this international competition.

In this way, the meringue awaits the date of their debut in South American CONMEBOL 2023, which starts next week. In the coming days, South American football’s highest body will publish the full match of the eight groups.

League: Group G of the Copa Sudamericana

Independent Santa Fe (Colombia)

academic

Goias (Brazil)

Gymnastics La Plata (Argentina)

League: Copa Sudamericana schedule

Date 1: gymnastics vs. university (visit)

gymnastics vs. university (visit) Date 2: university vs. goias (domestic)

university vs. goias (domestic) Date 3: university vs. Santa Fe (home)

university vs. Santa Fe (home) Date 4: Goias vs. university (visit)

Goias vs. university (visit) Date 5: santa fe vs. university (visit)

santa fe vs. university (visit) Date 6: university vs. gymnastics (home)

Copa America: Group Stage