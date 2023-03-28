March 28, 2023

Universitario de Deportes fixture Sudamericana 2023: competitors, dates, times and broadcast channels for the U matches of the Copa Conmebol Sudamericana | Independent Santa Fe | goias | Gymnastics La Plata | academic

Cassandra Curtis March 28, 2023 2 min read

Universitario will be the sixth team led by Jorge Fossati in the Copa Sudamericana. Photo: GLR Composition / Jazmin Ceras

Universitario de Deportes already knows its competitors in Copa America 2023. The team led by Jorge Fossati is part of Group G of CONMEBOL South America. You will see creams on their faces before Independiente Santa Fe (Colombia), Guayas (Brazil) and Jimnasia La Plata (Argentina). Meet the following note groups of this international competition.

In this way, the meringue awaits the date of their debut in South American CONMEBOL 2023, which starts next week. In the coming days, South American football’s highest body will publish the full match of the eight groups.

League: Group G of the Copa Sudamericana

  • Independent Santa Fe (Colombia)
  • academic
  • Goias (Brazil)
  • Gymnastics La Plata (Argentina)

League: Copa Sudamericana schedule

  • Date 1: gymnastics vs. university (visit)
  • Date 2: university vs. goias (domestic)
  • Date 3: university vs. Santa Fe (home)
  • Date 4: Goias vs. university (visit)
  • Date 5: santa fe vs. university (visit)
  • Date 6: university vs. gymnastics (home)

Copa America: Group Stage

  • Group A: LDU Quito, Botafogo, Cesar Vallejo, Magallanes
  • Group B: Emelec, Guaraní, Danube, Hurricane
  • Group C: La Plata students, RB Bragantino, Oriente Petrolero and Tacuary
  • group d: Sao Paulo, Tolima Sports, Tigre, Puerto Cabello Academy
  • Group ESantos, Newell’s Old Boys, Blooming, Audax Italiano
  • Group F: Peñarol, Defense and Justice, América Mineiro, Millionaires
  • Group G: Independent Santa Fe, Universidad, Goias, Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata
  • group h: San Lorenzo, Palestino, Estudiantes de Merida, Fortaleza.

