Canada defeated Honduras 4-1 in the sixth round of the CONCACAF Nations League international football

Honduras and Canada faced each other on the sixth day of the tournament The League of Nations (CONCACAF League of Nations). The match kicked off at 9:00 PM at BMO Stadium, broadcast by Star Plus, OneSoccer, Tigo Sports and TUDN USA. The Canadian team prevailed thanks to goals from Kyle Larraine (9 and 12), Jonathan David (49) and Jonathan Osorio (86). Jorge Benguchi reduced in the 73rd minute of the match. Review match goals and incidents on the Depor website.

Honduras vs. Canada: That was the game

Honduras : Luis Lopez. Oscar Almendarez, Devron Garcia, Denil Maldonado, Johnny Leveron, Franklin Flores; Debbie Flores, Kervin Arriaga, Rommel Cueto; Albert Ellis and Anthony Lozano. trainer : Diego Vazquez.

Canada: Milan Borgan; Derek Cornelius, Stephen Vittoria, Scott Kennedy; Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustacchio, Ismail Kony, Richie Larrea, Jonathan Osorio; Kyle Lahren and Jonathan David. trainer: Mauro Bello.

Honduras vs. Canada battle it out for the CONCACAF Nations League (Video: FenafuthOrg).