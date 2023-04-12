April 12, 2023

The Third International Convention on Science and Consciousness has begun

Santiago de Cuba. – With the aim of promoting innovation in sustainable development, the third International Convention of Science and Conscience 2023 of Orient University (UO) started in this city the day before.

Dean of the House of Graduate Studies, Diana Siddall, pointed out to the participating educators and researchers the basic need to direct academic achievements towards the interests of nations, hence the importance of the meeting.

He urged stimulating the integration of legal, social, economic and agricultural sciences with the aim of favoring the search for appropriate solutions to contexts and popular leadership in transformation procedures.

At the inaugural conference, Carlos Cesar Torres, President of the Economic Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, pointed out the importance of knowing and characterizing the regions, for the effective application of the guidelines established by the Academies.

Eastern Alma Mater has been distinguished as a national benchmark in local development projects, given research aimed at the coherent implementation of economic growth strategies.

He noted that among Cuba’s challenges today are import substitution, citizen participation, and human capital training, and universities fall into satisfying these purposes.

The event will promote the socialization of research and results in the university administration, as well as scientific exchange and cooperation in order to achieve the sustainable development goals of the 2030 Agenda.

