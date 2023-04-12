The US Navy Way to Fall Asleep in Just Two Minutes

It is nothing new if we say that the best way to sleep as a baby is to go to bed relaxed and without worries, but it is not always possible. he pressure From today plus an incorrect lifestyle – with lack of exercise and poor diet – means that every day more people are having problems with their health. to fall asleep.

There are many methods recommended by experts, but in these times when social networks have a huge impact, a TikTok video using US Navy technology has gone viral.

Justin AugustinWith nearly two million followers on the aforementioned social network, she is responsible for popularizing simple and effective routines that use both physical and mental relaxation techniques.

In a video, the physical trainer describes the technique the Navy Pre-Flight School devised to help military pilots fall asleep even while sitting up, although all told, it requires about six weeks of training.

Six steps to relaxation

1- Relax your facial musclesIncluding the jaw, tongue and muscles around the eyes. Focus on your breathing.

2- Drop your shoulders and arms To relax the upper body.

3- Relax your legs Start with the right thigh and let it sink into the chair or bed. Do the same with the left leg, including in both cases the calf, ankle and foot.

4- breathe slowly Keeping the chest, arms and legs relaxed.

5- Think of something that calms you. As a place where you feel comfortable.

6- Repeat the phrase “don’t think” for 10 seconds to test Leave an empty mind.