Medieval Literature and Science Fiction Fair Arrives at UdeC for ‘Book Month’

With an invitation to return to the Middle Ages, and taking as context the Book Month festivities, the first edition of Medieval Literature and Science Fiction Day At the University of Concepción, with a program of activities that includes an exhibition, cultural exhibitions, fashion competitions and live performances.

The event is open to the entire community and will take place on Friday 14th April, starting at 11 am, in front of the Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences.

In addition, talks will be thrown Astronomy in Medieval Literaturedictated by Constanza Figueroa at 12:30 p.m.; Later, at 2:00 pm, it will be Fernando Tamayo’s turn with “Heraldry: surnames, origin, why, since when and where legends about them are used” The presentations cycle culminates with The Kingdom of Fungi in Medieval LiteratureWritten by Cons Mesets. All exhibitions will be held in Space B of the Physical and Mathematical Sciences Library.

Meanwhile, at 1:30 p.m., the Fío-Fío Publishing Collaborative will present Who Leaves Omelas by Ursula K. Legion in the same place.

This initiative is organized by the Library Department of the University of Concepción, together with the Faculty of Physical Sciences and Mathematics, the Association of Sciences, and the Medieval and Fantasy Fair.