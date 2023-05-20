he Subworld 20 kicks off in Argentina this Saturday, This is after the uncertainty created by the cancellation of the tournament in Indonesia and the sudden emergence of the South American nation as the great savior of this competition that will have a new U-20 king in the absence of Ukraine.

completely Albiceleste starts as one of the favorites to win the title, however, other powerhouses in this category such as Nigeria, France, England and Brazil They will also look for the title in that issue.

While other teams like United State, guatemala, Colombia and Ecuador will try to surprise the aforementioned favorites in this tournamentWhich will have a large number of absences due to the failure of some clubs to loan their players for this tournament.

However, despite this absence, There are outstanding players who have been called upon to become the stars of this World Cup and take an important leap in their careers.

It’s because of that in as.com We’re sharing a list of 10 Latin players to watch in this tournament that starts this Saturday With a quad bulletin board featuring teams like Argentina, Guatemala, USA, Ecuador and New Zealand.

The ten Latin personalities that will follow in the Sub-20 World Cup in Argentina

Maximo Peroni – Argentina – Manchester City

Considering the significant absences with which Argentina reached the FIFA U-20 World Cup, One of those called to take the baton in Javier Mascherano’s team is Máximo Perrone, A player who came out of Velez Sarsfield, caught the eye of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and followed in the footsteps of Julian Alvarez, he is expected to be one of the promising midfielders of the future.

Federico Redondo – Argentina – Argentinos Juniors

One of the players that FIFA portal highlights from the Argentina squad is Federico Redondo, who already carries significant weight in his last name, as he is the son of the historic Fernando Redondo.Or who starred with clubs like Real Madrid and Milan. Redondo is an experienced midfielder with that creative flair that a team needs.

Arquimides Ordóñez – Guatemala – FC Cincinnati

Central America is present and Guatemala seeks to be one of the discoveries in the U-20 World Cup under the supervision of Mexican Rafael Loredo, who led this team to a high level during the World Cup in CONCACAF, where Arquímedes Ordóñez was one of the stars in that competition. Likewise, his operation with the Cincinnati club has been highlightedTherefore, the FIFA U-20 World Cup is expected to be the catapult that the Bicolor player is looking for to make this leap in his career.

Jorge Moreno – Guatemala – Communication

Another Guatemalan team to watch in the Sub 20 World Cup is Comunicaciones goalkeeper J.Orje Moreno, who showed in the CONCACAF World Cup before the World Cup his remarkable talent under the three sticks, in addition to his assertion that he kept penalty kicks wonderfully.

Luciano Rodriguez – Uruguay – Liverpool from Uruguay

The Liverpool striker from his country will be one of the main directors of Celeste’s captions, This is in the face of important absences such as Alvaro Rodriguez, whom Real Madrid did not allow to be present in this specialized tournament in the World Cup.

Edison Azcona – Dominican Republic – Inter Miami

Azcona was one of the biggest achievements of the Dominican national team in the last CONCACAF World Cup, The Caribbean player is set to follow in the footsteps of important players such as Mariano Diaz who is part of the Real Madrid squad.

Marcos Leonardo – Brazil – Santos

Brazil will be aiming for their sixth U-20 World Cup title, which is why Ramon Menezes has put together an impressive roster of 21 footballers who are hungry for victory and although there are some absences, the squad has important figures, among them Marcos Leonardo, a striker who is inside the area and has the ability to stand out and appear at the right moment to score important goals. In addition to the fact that with only 19 he managed to become an important player for Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Gilmar Napa – Ecuador – Emelec

The Ecuadorean goalkeeper is another World Cup must-watch, just like Jorge Moreno and Gabriel Slonina. The Tricolor team was a standout in the South American Sub 20 and the main architect of the Ecuadorian team to secure a pass to this tournament.

Marco Acitono – Honduras – Real Spain

Top scorer in the CONCACAF U-20 World Cup with six goals, Marco Acetuno is the key figure for this Honduran team that will seek to make history. The fact that catches the eye with this born scorer is that his great scoring ability actually led him to a call-up with the mayor of La H.

Gustavo Puerta – Colombia – Nuremberg

Gustavo Puerta is the captain and leader of the Colombian national team on the field, who is an excellent right-hander as well as a unique vision for creating play and providing space for his teammates. A central midfielder with both offensive and defensive skills, Puerta is a complete box-to-box who left brilliant flashes at his club Nuremberg.