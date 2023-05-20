May 20, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Manny Machado goes to the Padres’ disabled list

Cassandra Curtis May 20, 2023 2 min read

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres quarterback Manny Machado went on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a split left hand.

Machado was injured Monday night. His placement on the disabled list was retroactive to Tuesday, and manager Bob Melvin said there’s a chance he’ll return next week when the Padres play the New York Yankees.

“He’s getting better, but we’ve got a bad day coming up,” Melvin said before the Padres opened the series, “We don’t feel like he can play this weekend, we can go back three times, so he can go back to New York.” Against the Red Sox, from Boston. “It’s not something you want to rush into. It’s a boy who plays with pain. We saw that last year. We just want to get on with it and hope it’s 100% when we get to New York.”

Like the rest of the star-studded Padres lineup, Machado hasn’t been able to shine. 231 with five home runs and 19 home runs.

He has been an All-Star in each of the past two seasons and was runner-up in National League Most Valuable Player voting last year.

The Padres called up Brandon Dixon, who can play on or off the field, from Triple-A El Paso.

San Diego lost nine of 11 games to move into fourth place in the NL West, 7 1/2 behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres entered the season with World Series expectations after reaching the National League Championship Series last year.

The Padres also placed right-handed Seth Lugo on the 15-day disabled list with a right calf strain and recalled Ryan Weathers from the same division.

See also  Checo Pérez will start third in Austria; Beat both Mercedes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

We revisit the successful Lindor-Giménez Mets-Guardians trade

May 19, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Contreras gave two HRs in the Cardinals’ defeat of the Dodgers

May 19, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

surprising America by sending Fidalgo to the bench; Akeno will start

May 19, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

What does a Neo QLED 8K TV mean?

May 20, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Cuba’s bus driver is going viral: see what he’s doing

May 20, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Tiger sparks controversy on social media with direct jabs at Otola

May 20, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Kia and Hyundai could pay $200 million for a design flaw in their cars

May 20, 2023 Zera Pearson