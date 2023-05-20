May 21, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Summary USA – Ecuador Sub 20 by World Cup Sub 20 Group Stage | videos | Total Sports

Cassandra Curtis May 20, 2023 2 min read

Ecuador fell by the slightest margin to the United States on Saturday, May 20, in date 1 of Group II of the U-20 World Cup, at the Estadio San Juan de Bicentenario located in the city of San Juan. Jonathan Gomez scored the only goal of the match in the 92nd minute.

The goal of the United States of America

When does Ecuador vs. United States of the World Cup sub-20?

The match will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the San Juan de Bicentenario Stadium, located in the city of San Juan.

What time is Ecuador vs. United States (United States)?

In Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, measures will begin at 1:00 p.m. It is important that you take your precautions so that you can follow the game from start to finish and not miss any details. These are the hours in other countries.

  • Mexico – 12:00 p.m
  • Bolivia – 2:00 pm
  • Venezuela – 2:00 p.m
  • Chile – 2:00 p.m
  • Paraguay – 2:00 pm
  • United States – 2:00 p.m
  • Argentina – 3:00 p.m
  • Uruguay – 3:00 p.m.
  • Brazil – 3:00 pm

What channel to watch USA vs. Ecuador live?

The transmission for all South America will be responsible for the international signal of DIRECTV Sports. In Ecuador you will see Teleamazonas. In Argentina, you also have a TyC Sports alternative.

sports, Exclusive sports brand DIRECTV LATIN AMERICAIt will broadcast all the matches so that the company’s customers can watch the matches through satellite TV or through the broadcast platform DGOon a cell phone, tablet or computer.

See also  "It was a very tough match, they hit a lot"

Between Saturday 20 May and Sunday 11 June, the day the final will be played, DSPORTS It will provide comprehensive coverage of the 24-team youth football tournament.

Teams qualified for the U-20 World Cup

  • CONMEBOL: Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador and Argentina (as host).
  • UEFA: England, France, Italy, Israel and Slovakia
  • AFC: South Korea, Japan, Uzbekistan, New Zealand and Iraq
  • OFC: Fiji
  • CAF: Gambia, Senegal, Tunisia and Nigeria
  • CONCACAF: the United States, Honduras, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic

Semi-20 FIFA World Cup Argentina 2023 form

The tournament will start with the well-known group stage, which will consist of six regions consisting of four teams each.

The top two in each group, plus the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 16. Later they will start the direct elimination stages.

as standard

know more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

The ten Latin personalities that will follow in the Sub-20 World Cup in Argentina

May 20, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Manny Machado goes to the Padres’ disabled list

May 20, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

We revisit the successful Lindor-Giménez Mets-Guardians trade

May 19, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Loyola would turn to the government when the medical and nursing degrees ran out

May 21, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Summary USA – Ecuador Sub 20 by World Cup Sub 20 Group Stage | videos | Total Sports

May 20, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

A report on the “lottery” system of humanitarian parole for Cubans

May 20, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Some of the “500 Americans” blocking entry to Russia

May 20, 2023 Winston Hale