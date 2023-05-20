Summary USA – Ecuador Sub 20 by World Cup Sub 20 Group Stage | videos | Total Sports

Ecuador fell by the slightest margin to the United States on Saturday, May 20, in date 1 of Group II of the U-20 World Cup, at the Estadio San Juan de Bicentenario located in the city of San Juan. Jonathan Gomez scored the only goal of the match in the 92nd minute.

The match will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the San Juan de Bicentenario Stadium, located in the city of San Juan.

In Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, measures will begin at 1:00 p.m. It is important that you take your precautions so that you can follow the game from start to finish and not miss any details. These are the hours in other countries.

Mexico – 12:00 p.m

Bolivia – 2:00 pm

Venezuela – 2:00 p.m

Chile – 2:00 p.m

Paraguay – 2:00 pm

United States – 2:00 p.m

Argentina – 3:00 p.m

Uruguay – 3:00 p.m.

Brazil – 3:00 pm

The transmission for all South America will be responsible for the international signal of DIRECTV Sports. In Ecuador you will see Teleamazonas. In Argentina, you also have a TyC Sports alternative.

sports, Exclusive sports brand DIRECTV LATIN AMERICAIt will broadcast all the matches so that the company’s customers can watch the matches through satellite TV or through the broadcast platform DGOon a cell phone, tablet or computer.

Between Saturday 20 May and Sunday 11 June, the day the final will be played, DSPORTS It will provide comprehensive coverage of the 24-team youth football tournament.

Teams qualified for the U-20 World Cup

CONMEBOL: Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador and Argentina (as host).

UEFA: England, France, Italy, Israel and Slovakia

AFC: South Korea, Japan, Uzbekistan, New Zealand and Iraq

OFC: Fiji

CAF: Gambia, Senegal, Tunisia and Nigeria

CONCACAF: the United States, Honduras, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic

Semi-20 FIFA World Cup Argentina 2023 form

The tournament will start with the well-known group stage, which will consist of six regions consisting of four teams each.

The top two in each group, plus the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 16. Later they will start the direct elimination stages.