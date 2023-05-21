Panorama of the final Clausura 2023 of Liga MX

ESPNReading: 3 minutes.

All set for the Rayados vs America Final? Predictions in the Hat Trick Podcast by Kari Correa, Marisa Lara, and Christina Alexander.

ESPN gives a brief account of the semi-final duels in which Tigres led and was already pinned in the final for the title

Mexico – tigers He surprised locals and strangers and, against all odds, removed the favorite and best commander monterey to advance to the Liguilla Final End of 2023.

Sebastian Cordova He was the author of the goal that gave the pass to those who UANLwhich will play another final in short tournaments.

Now, hand in hand Robert Dante Ciboldiwho came from rest to replace Marco Antonio Ruiz, will be making his second final, having done so with Santos Laguna in the 2018 Clausura.

Tigres stunned Monterrey at home and advanced to the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final. ESPN

tigers He will play his tenth final in the short tournaments and will seek, against América or Chivas, his eighth Liga MX title.

It was the last headline for cats in Closing 2019By Riccardo Ferretti. In that competition, the players of Nuevo León defeated León in the final as visitors.

tigers can face again America in the final. It already happened in Apertura 2014 and Apertura 2016; also with Chivas There was a series of championships in the Clausura 2017.

