The teams that Honduras will fight with for their place in the Copa America

2023-05-02

CONCACAF This day confirmed the official date, procedures and drums of the lottery CONCACAF Nations League 2023/24. The tournament, which will be divided into A, B and C leagues into groups, will take place on Tuesday, May 16 at Miami, Florida 5:00 in the afternoon. SEE MORE: Going to the Gold Cup or not? The controversy between Luis Palma and Diego Vazquez in the Honduras national team As announced in February, starting with the 2023/24 edition, the competition format has been revamped to include more single-elimination matches that will qualify teams for the summer continental competitions. next to, CONCACAF He also confirmed that the 2023/24 and 2024/25 editions of the Nations League will be the qualifying tournaments for the Nations League. America’s Cup 2024 (CONCACAF countries will participate) f Gold Cup 2025respectively.

The CNL will continue to be played in a three-league format (A, B, and C). 41 men’s national teams from the region will be distributed to the leagues according to the results of the previous edition. This is how you will play the league League A was expanded to 16 teams (instead of 12) and a new quarter-final round was created. For the group stage, the 12 lowest-ranked League A teams (according to the Concacaf men’s team ranking) will be divided into two groups of six teams each, and will play in a “Swiss system” league, with each team playing a total of four matches (two home and two away). the earth). These choices are Panama, Haiti, Jamaica, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. In addition to Martinique, Cuba, Curaçao, Suriname, Nicaragua and Grenada. See also Barcelona. Gerard Pique, the first victim of the Xavi Hernandez regime

After the group stage, the first and second place teams from each group (a total of four teams) will advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament The League of Nationswhere they will join the four national teams of league best rank Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica and Canada. The new quarter-final round of league It will be played in a home-and-away format, with the winners of each match advancing to the competition finals. For the League of Nations 2023/24 Quarter-final winners You will also qualify for America’s Cup 2024. The other two subscribers are in CONCACAF In the America’s Cup It will be determined by re One match between the four losers in the quarter-finals. This would be League B League B will feature 16 national teams and a group stage. The format will remain unchanged and will continue to include 16 teams divided into four groups of four teams. Each team will play all the other teams in its group, home and away, for a total of six matches per team (three home and three away). This is how the C league will be played. It will be League C with 9 national teams and the usual group stage. This will involve nine teams divided into three groups of three teams. Each team will play against all teams in its group, home and away, for a total of four matches for each team (two home and two away).