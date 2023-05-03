Fluminense swept the River Plate. German Kano

Fluminense With a hat-trick from German Kano, River Plate was crushed 5-1 this Tuesday And strengthened with nine points in the fourth group leadership of the Copa Libertadores.

The other two goals for Fluminense were from Colombian John Arias, who is also an assists hero for Kanu. while attacker Lucas Beltran is reduced to the Argentine national team.

In the 28th minute, when the forces were balanced and neither team was able to break the opponent’s defense, a drop from the attacker took place Kino Kanu left in the goal postwho evaded three opponents and opened the scoring with his left foot.

with negative sign, heThose led by Martin Demichelis did not lose heart Under the guidance of Arias, Uruguayan Nicolas de la Cruz took the opportunity to provide an assist for Beltrán, who successfully matched the measures in the 38th minute.

In the second half, in the 52nd minute and before the crowd started to despair, creative Paulo Henrique Gansu joined winger Samuel Xavier, who voiced Kano to win again For compatriot Franco Armani.

With the advantage, the local team led by coach Fernando Diniz did not allow the Buenos Aires team to respond, as Nacho Fernandez was an old acquaintance of the Brazilian fans after passing through Atletico Mineiro, Creation cannot be tainted.

The third came in the 74th minute, in the play of Alexandre Arias and the Colombian freed, He was wounded in the left legHe scored his first goal of the night.

The Arias-Kano partnership is in force again In the 86th minute, when the Colombian, who had been traced by heart, helped again and the Argentine, mercilessly, made it 4-1. But Arias wanted more and at the time of the substitution, after a statement from the reserve John F. Kennedy Place Jeweler 5-1 that led Fluminense fans to rave.

The match between the Brazilians and the Argentines was held at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, under the magnifying glass of Uruguayan referee Esteban Ostojic. The next day, May 25, Fluminense will play in La Paz against The Strongest River Plate will head to the Peruvian capital to face Sporting Cristal.