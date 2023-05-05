cylinder! Chivas crushes Tepatitlan in a friendly duel before Clausura 2023 Liguilla

Guadalajara played a friendly match in Verde Valle to reach the final stage in rhythm football, where they defeated Expansion League team with power.

the Veliko Bonovich Chivas Lists reported for the Liguilla del Clausura 2023 showdown since they last had their preparatory duel and won the category 7-0 against Tepatitlan Where the herd attackers once again met the targets at the best moment.

As announced, the Guadalajara Had a preparatory duel against Team Alto on Thursday at Verde Valley Facilitiesa duel played in four periods of 30 minutes, in which the Rojiblancos won a stunning victory.

As confirmed by the club, the Herd’s goal-makers are Alexis Vega, Daniel RiosIsaac Brizuela, Antonio Briceño, young player Enrique Ledesma and A.J A pair of Ronaldo Cisneros goalsas it was reported that Veljko Paunovic’s pupils were preparing for the final stage of Mexican football.

The Guadalajara team will receive Friday as a rest day and Will report on Saturday To start preparing for the most important phase of the whole semester, where chiverío awaits a rival who will come out duels re which will take place this weekend.

What news was there in the friendly match between Chivas and Tepatitlán?

Veljko Paunović decided to give playing minutes to some local players who caught his attention eg Enrique Ledesma and Ismael Anguloitems that battle regularly with Sub 20 and had drOutstanding performance with the first team of the herd.