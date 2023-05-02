Stan Kroenke vs Todd Boehly, American owners with contrasting facts

On Tuesday, one of the matches that seemed at the beginning of the season to be the most attractive within the English Premier League will take place, as it will be measured from the Emirates Stadium on the day Arsenal against Chelsea And In a duel in which two American owners will be champions in the stands, Stan Kroenke vs. Todd Boyle. Unfortunately for the second moment, the reality Nadia lives in contrasts greatly with the first.

In a match that is one of the last tests to see if the Gunners are still in contention for the English Premier League title, Kroenke’s men will seek to give Boehly’s men a new blow, because for locals the season is much better than for visitorsbecause they have secured their ticket to the Champions League and are in their hands to regain the leadership of the league.

It may interest you – From Emirates Stadium to Stamford Bridge and back

Kroenke’s story at Arsenal

in the first moment, Stan Cronk He came to Arsenal FC through Arsenal Holdingswhich also owns Arsenal WFC of the Women’s Super League, since 2007 and Gradually he was buying more shares in Gunners. The owner of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is the majority shareholder in the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, MLS’s Colorado Rapids, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, and the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

Although the reality in the English Premier League indicates that Manchester City can be crowned champions against them despite presenting a very good campaign, The main goal of Mikel Arteta’s project was to rebuild the team, change the sporting culture in recent years, and return to the Champions League.so so far it can be considered that they have a positive evaluation.

On Tuesday they will seek to regain the top spot in the Premier League, but the real thing is that Now they have a 36-point lead in relation to Chelsea and they have a fixed task at the end of the match at the Emirates Stadium that will be 39 points. To continue gaining confidence with the end of the 2022-23 football season in the old continent.

The story of Bohli at Chelsea

The opposite case of Kroenke’s in football this year is the case Todd Boyle since the 49-year-old businessman did not like the environment of Stamford Bridge Because of the huge spending on items that added little, the decision was made to sack Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter; The same attitude that alienated strategists like Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann Because of the lack of confidence in the project.

Chelsea’s first year season with Boehly and Clearlake Capital turned out to be disastrous as they didn’t compete the way their fans were used to and it seemed very difficult to change anything. They are in twelfth place in the English Premier League, they were eliminated from the Carabao Cup in the third round (Manchester City 2-0), they were eliminated by Pep Guardiola’s own team from the FA Cup (4-0) and Real Madrid eliminated them from the Champions League (Global 4-0). ).