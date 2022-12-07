The strange exit of the 2023 I Liga MX Femenil Final Tournament

Surprisingly, one of the players with the largest supply in the herd would leave the organization in the following months to travel to the nation’s capital.

In Chivas Femenil, the waters are starting to move noticeably, because many players have left Verde Valle To try your luck in other teams, But what caught our attention was the subject of Hilary Garcia, the 25-year-old midfielder It will not continue on campus because it has been sent to the nation’s capital for a change of scenery.

A week before their report after their vacation To officially kick off the pre-season and this Saturday they traveled to ManzanilloColima to train them ashore led Strategist Juan Pablo Alfaro, who has just joined the first reinforcements and is defender Carla Martinez, from Toluca.

with losses Carol Bernal, Leslie Ramirez and Hilary Garcia, Chivas Feminil will gradually complete their squad for the Clausura 2023 tournament, Well, it is a fact that in addition to Martinez, the leadership led by Nelly Simon will add other players of proven quality in the following days, but The case of García, who would reinforce Cruz Azul, was bizarre.

Why did you leave Hilary Garcia Chivas?

On the official website of Guadalajara announced that the 25-year-old midfielder will get the opportunity to play for La Maquina, Which explains that for some This reason is not part of Pato Alvaro’s plans, as well as the fact that the loan will only be for six months.

“What is he talking about? Why are you going to travel to CDMX? Well ChivaHermanos, our midfielder will be loaned to Cruz Azul For the next 6 months, that is, he will play for the team from the country’s capital in the next semester. why? The intention is for her to be active at La Máquina until she gets back to her best form and gets back into the fold. To continue to give his best, as he has done since arriving at our club a year ago.” It was part of what was posted by the rojiblanco portal.

