The situation in which diseases are encountered is key

Helena Huelva He died on January 3, 2023, after a fierce fight against A Ewing’s sarcomaIt is a rare cancer that generally affects young people. Andalusian always I dealt with the disease with optimism Despite the fact that the news they gave him was not positive. “My desire wins,” she told her thousands of followers on social networks.

Influencer A.A An example of struggle and overcoming Four years after facing Ewing’s sarcoma. Even in his last days, which coincided with Christmas days, he kept smiling at all times and He had a positive attitudeeven though I knew illness was winning the game: “I want to make it clear that I’ve already won for all the love and people I have by my side. Whatever happens, I know my life wasn’t in vain because I fought and achieved what I wanted to make visible.”

The situation that diseases face, Huelva explained, is Necessary because it can significantly affect the outcome of the course of the disease. It’s only natural to feel overwhelmed when doctors report news like this. The questions start, the moments of vulnerability and the hope that everything is going to work out start to fade, because you are always putting yourself in the worst of situations.

Benefits of maintaining a positive attitude

Faced with this situation in which the world seems to be collapsing, it is recommended Manage thoughts and emotions to face them positively And don’t get stuck in it because I am? This chip change, while not easy to achieve, has several benefits:

Improve recovery: Positive emotions and thoughts positively affect healing by reducing pain, speeding recovery, and reducing the risk of complications.

Positive emotions and thoughts positively affect healing by reducing pain, speeding recovery, and reducing the risk of complications. Lower risk of depression, stress or anxiety: The moment a serious illness is reported, one begins to have negative feelings. Having a positive attitude will reduce the risk of developing associated mental health problems, which will undoubtedly worsen the prognosis.

The moment a serious illness is reported, one begins to have negative feelings. Having a positive attitude will reduce the risk of developing associated mental health problems, which will undoubtedly worsen the prognosis. Feeling in control: Many patients cannot prevent the disease from taking over their lives. Instead, maintaining an optimistic mindset can help a person maintain a sense of control over their life, which will have a direct impact on recovery and quality of life.

Many patients cannot prevent the disease from taking over their lives. Instead, maintaining an optimistic mindset can help a person maintain a sense of control over their life, which will have a direct impact on recovery and quality of life. Motivation to continue treatment: Adopting a favorable mindset can increase your willingness to follow medical advice, adhere to treatment plans, and make lifestyle changes that promote recovery.

Adopting a favorable mindset can increase your willingness to follow medical advice, adhere to treatment plans, and make lifestyle changes that promote recovery. ready to live: It is essential to have a purpose in life, even in the face of a serious illness. He who has no hope does not fight, and if he does not fight, he is most likely to lose against disease. In addition, the desire to continue fighting will help patients to live a full life.

It is essential to have a purpose in life, even in the face of a serious illness. He who has no hope does not fight, and if he does not fight, he is most likely to lose against disease. In addition, the desire to continue fighting will help patients to live a full life. Positive influence on others: The first to fall ill is the patient. no doubt. But their families and friends suffer, too. In this sense, the patient’s being an optimist will also make others happy. This is necessary in order for the recovery to be better.





