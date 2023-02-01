Puerto Rican World Medal – Sen Comillas

By crafting Sin Comillas

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest multidisciplinary scientific society, has announced that neurobiologist Monica Vilic Moher has been elected a Fellow of this organization, one of the largest ranks of renown in the world of science.

In its announcement, AAAS cites Feliú Mójer’s contributions as “an influential science communicator who inspires researchers around the world to share their science and engage in public policy and science diplomacy.”

In addition to Feliú Mójer, at least three other Puerto Rican scientists have been named AAAS “Fellows”. These are Arturo Hernandez Maldonado, Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez; Carlos Rinaldi Ramos, professor and director of the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Florida. and Victor Torres, professor of microbiology at New York University.

On the other hand, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine announced that Feliú Mójer had joined the Standing Committee for the Advancement of Science Communication. With her appointment, Felic Moher is part of a group of 17 experts in various fields of research and science communication practice. This committee is tasked with exploring and recommending ways to make public participation in science more effective, equitable, inclusive, and evidence-based.

Originally from a rural community in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, she is a neurobiologist by training, but has dedicated much of her career to science-related cultural communication and to promoting the role of science in Puerto Rico and the civic engagement of the Puerto Rican scientific community.

“I am very proud of these recognitions, especially since they are due in large part to my work communicating science in Spanish and in Puerto Rico. I am excited to be able to use these prestigious platforms to continue to promote equality and inclusion in science, represent Puerto Rican science, and open up space for the participation of communities that have been Its violation is in the sciences,” said Felic Moher.

