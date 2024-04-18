April 18, 2024

The Science of Demand cycle returns to Salas with momentum and popularity

Zera Pearson April 18, 2024 2 min read

The Salas Archeology and Paleontology Group (CAS) and the Dinosaur Foundation of Castilla y León, in collaboration with the Salas de los Infantes Dinosaur Museum, launch the “Demanda Ciencia 2024” cycle on Saturday, April 20 with the “Rocky Territory” conference that will be taught by Miguel Ángel Moreno Gallo, Doctor of Prehistory and Associate Professor at the University of Burgos.

Programming will continue in May, with the third Chocolate and Cocoa Tasting Workshops scheduled to be taught on Saturday by Doctors María Ángeles Martín Arribas and Marta Mesías García, responsible for the Institute of Food and Nutrition Science and Technology (ICTAN-CSIC). Activities will continue on Sunday the 12th, in collaboration with Geolodía'24 Burgos (Desfiladero de La Yecla), while a roundtable is scheduled for Saturday the 18th with the Eudald Carbonell research team to talk about the study project at the bottom. Paleolithic Arlanza Valley. The May activities will conclude on May 25 with a presentation on the dinosaur fossil stock of Torrillara, by Fidel Torcida Fernández-Baldur, Director of the Salesi Dinosaur Museum.

During the month of July, various cafés are held on the studies and research conducted by young paleontologists participating in dinosaur excavations in the city of Burgos. Already on September 7th, a conference will be held on the intestinal microbiome and its impact on health, which will be presented by Dr. Marta Olivares Sevilla, from the Institute of Agricultural Chemistry and Food Technology of the Supreme Council for Scientific Research, CSIC. On Saturday 28th, the topic of paleontology as a cultural phenomenon will be addressed. This is the field that José Luis Sanz, the famous paleontologist and member of the Royal Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences, will talk about.

On October 26, Carlos Briones Llorente of the Center for Astrobiology (CAB-CSIC) will talk to the audience about current science challenges.

