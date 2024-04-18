Page title. Maximum 60-70 characters

Share this news





April 17, 2024

The Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences analyzes the great mathematician Michel Telagrande as well as his failure to receive the Nobel Prize for this science

With the aim of strengthening relations between students and teachers, the Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) holds the Institutional Symposium, which in this edition included the participation of Research Professor Marco Tullio Gaxiola Leyva, with the theme “Let's focus on the Nobel Prize winners in Mathematics and Michel Telagrande”.

The speaker explained the subject of his title, as there is no Nobel Prize in mathematics, there are other sciences such as physics, chemistry, peace, medicine and literature, and for this reason the ABEL Prize is considered the most important prize in the world in mathematics, and it is in 2024 for Michel Talagrand.

“It is important for young people to know the importance of mathematicians at the international level, what contributions this distinguished mathematician made to the development of mathematics and what work earned him this recognition,” he said.

He pointed out that Michel Telagrande is a great source of inspiration to the world, as he is of French origin and is currently 72 years old. He will be honored next May in Norway for his contributions to focusing functional measurements and analyses.