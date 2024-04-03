The habit of being happy and caring about our own well-being is also what makes others happy.

Although you may think that the best, or only, Usually to be happy Exercise, meditate, or go outside With friends and having a good time, there Other points to take into consideration Which are essential to our well-being.

You can do all the exercise you want and go out every day, or else You are working on certain personality characteristicsIt is practically impossible to feel truly satisfied.

We always talk about how important it is to show gratitude, but there is another trait that we should never forget, not only because of the positive impact it can have on us, but also because… It's essential so that others can be happy too.

Psychologist Jennifer Gerlach Compile 5 ways everyone can take care of their mental health and overall well-being. Including them, no doubt The “good” stands out. As the professional explains Be kind and gentle With ourselves and also with those around us “It gives us a feeling of well-being and connection.”

It may seem basic to you, but it is a happiness habit that some people ignore. Sometimes daily chaos, stress, and personal or professional problems cause us not to be kind, but… If there is one habit we should never give up, it is this one.

It doesn't matter how much exercise you do or how much you meditate, If you are not kind, you will not be able to be truly happy and take care of your well-being. (And to others) as you truly deserve. You have surely come across people over the years who seemingly followed all the advice to have a full life, but with their attitudes they not only sabotaged the effort, but also made others feel bad. Is it possible to be happy like this? no.

Being kind is key, and if you consciously practice this habit every day (even with those people who may not deserve it so much), You will notice a change for the better Safely. also You will see the change in others and how you can improve their days Effortlessly, this is definitely worth it. How are you going to launch it?