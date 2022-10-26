Education science advances in Tony Barrero games

Extension team La Vega that won the men’s futsal championship corresponding to the Tony Barreiro games held by the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD). external source

Santo Domingo.- The Faculty of Education Sciences is at the forefront of the 41st edition of the Tony Barreiro Games held by the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), having collected 15 gold, 10 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Students of the College of Educational Sciences excel in the fields of weightlifting, taekwondo and beach volleyball in the female category.

In taekwondo they added 8 gold and two silver medals, while in weightlifting they got four gold, three silver and one bronze.

The Tony Barreiro Games, dedicated to double Olympic medalist and world athletics medalist Marilyde Paulino and celebrated as part of the 484th anniversary of “America’s Primates,” opened last Friday in a colorful ceremony on the main campus of the American College Student Association, in The capital is headed by Rector Editrudis Beltrán Crisóstomo.

Beltran was accompanied by Vice Chancellors and other officials of the institution, as well as by the Dominican Federation of Students (FED).

The UASD Center in Santiago ranks second with five gold, three silver and two bronze medals. Followed by Duarte County, which won five gold, three silver and one bronze.

The College of Health Sciences also appears in the medal table with 4 gold, 9 silver and 4 bronze.

Similarly, San Pedro de Macuri’s venue added four gold medals and the same number of silver and bronze medals.

indoor soccer

La Vega beat Estadio Santiago 1-0 to win the men’s futsal competition. Jean Carlos Seri scored the only goal of the match.

In the female branch, the College of Engineering beat the Duarte County Campus 4-0. The four goals were scored by star Denis Vargas, the most valuable player in the recently celebrated National League Championship in the field.

The Tony Barreiro Games are organized by the Sports Directorate of the State Academy directed by Professor Julio Gómez Soto.

The sports fair is held in 20 disciplines, four of which are exhibition: basketball, football, baseball, softball, tennis, karate, taekwondo, judo, volleyball, table tennis, basketball 3×3, futsal, chess, weightlifting, Athletics and beach volleyball. He attends kendo, rugby, sevens, gymnastics and badminton as guests.