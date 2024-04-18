April 19, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Augusto Pirtel will give a Master's presentation at the Faculty of Economic Sciences at UNMSM

Augusto Pirtel will give a Master's presentation at the Faculty of Economic Sciences at UNMSM

Zera Pearson April 18, 2024 2 min read

Augusto Bertel

  • The former president of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Peru will talk about his experience in the sector and promoting social dialogue between the state and the company.

In the context of the celebrations of the 149th anniversary of the Faculty of Economic Sciences at the National University Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM), Dean Pedro Barrientos invited Filipa Augusto Pirtel, former president of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Peru and founder of the Diálogo Group for Dialogue, Mining and Sustainable Development in Peru, to deliver a keynote speech About his experience in this sector, as well as in promoting social dialogue between the state, the business sector and communities.

For Barrientos, knowledge in the field of investment promotion, organization and management in the mining sector at Bertil Montuori will be of utmost importance to professors and students of the college and the general public.

Another guest on the show to provide his comments will be economist Jorge Manco Zaconetti, Director of the Center for Social Responsibility and University Extension of FCE (CERSEU).

The academic event titled “The Importance of Mining in Peru: A Life Testimony” will be held in person on Monday, April 22 at 11 a.m. in the facilities of the Degree Hall (Old Wing) of the University’s Faculty of Economic Sciences. city. Entry is free when you register by email [email protected]

See also  Top centers reopen in NYC June 14 - Telemundo New York (47)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Valdepeñas' Plaza de España is hosting the CSIC science fair this weekend

April 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

New medicine for the genius man

April 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Science of Demand cycle returns to Salas with momentum and popularity

April 18, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

5 min read

Pluto got a “flip” after colliding with a planetary body

April 19, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Cuban academic Alina Barbara Lopez Hernandez was released after about 12 hours of arbitrary detention

April 19, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

400 migrants, including Hondurans, force their way into the US

April 19, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

Starbucks is redesigning its plastic cups

April 19, 2024 Zera Pearson