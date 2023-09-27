The Science Festival begins on Sunday with astronomy workshops, an exhibition and music in Bordemar

The ‘Australian Horizon: Where Ocean and Sky Come Together’ Science Festival begins on Sunday 1 October at 10:00am at Luis Alberto Parreira High School, opening the country’s most important science publishing event.

Everything is ready for the opening of this fifth edition of the festival. I want to invite Magellan families to join and participate in the various activities organized by the Ministry and the Rosas Silvestre Cooperative, where they will learn about science and absorb the knowledge that is generated in our region through talks, science fairs and workshops. “Art, music, plays and other activities,” said Greater Australian Science Ceremony Veronica Vallejos.

The Science Festival aims to place science, technology, knowledge and innovation (CTCI) in the collective imagination as part of culture, as well as promote its appropriation. It is funded by the Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation, MinCiencia, through the Public Science Program of the Department of Science and Society, and in 2023 was awarded to the Rosas Silvestres Action Collaborative.

Within the programming of Sunday 1 October, the keynote talk entitled “The Study of Marine Toxins: 50 Years of Red Tide in Sub-Antarctic Ecosystems” will be held by Maximo Frangopoulos, PhD in Biota and Ecosystem Biology from the University of Vigo in Spain, Research Associate at the Gaia Research Center Antarctica (CIGA) and Research Associate at the BASE Millennium Institute and the CHIC Core Centre.

Alexandra Suarez, astronomer and member of the Rosas Silvestre Collaborative, emphasized that “this festival has a regional perspective, because we wanted to highlight the importance of our marine and southern skies, and for this reason the programming takes into account outreach activities that invite the community to and be surprised by the horizon of knowledge that opens up through science.” Oceans and Astronomy. More than 25 national and regional institutions are collaborating with us in massive regional work, such as the Cape Horn International Centre, the Chilean Antarctic Institute, and others such as the ALMA Observatory, which is the first time they will reach such a southern region, such as Puerto Williams.

Sunday continues with a fair and immersive space with the giant humpback whale inviting you to tour the pavilions of the place. During the afternoon, ALMA Observatory and STAR TRES will develop workshops for girls, boys and teenagers, who will be registered at the same place.

After that, it is the turn to make the southern sky visible, with the lecture “Planetary Formation: A Journey of Gas and Dust” by Carolina Agorto, PhD in Astronomy from the University of Munich, Germany, and a researcher in the Department of Astronomy at the University of Munich, Germany. University of Chile.

The first day of the Science Festival concludes with travel to Isla Grande de Chiloe to enjoy the music of Bordemar.

Collaborating institutions

INACH, WCS Chile, Ideal Center, Star Trace, ALMA Observatory, Rio Seco Museum of Natural History, Center for Astrophysics and Related Technology (CATA), Melino Peace Institute, Science-Hub Austral, Pro Cultura Foundation, Cape Horn International Center, Corminat, Corumba, Lodopia, Geros Club, Marquete Chile, School of Field Studies (SFS), Nudo Ciencia Austral, Laken Lab, Ciudadanos y Clima Foundation, Gaia Antarctic Research Center, Ecosur, Associated Universities – United Nations National Radio Astronomical Observatory (AUI – NRAO) ), Directorate of Gender Equality and Diversity UMAG and TABSA.