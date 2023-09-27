National Science and Technology Week is an annual initiative held across the country that proposes the coming together of the scientific community with society through various activities to disseminate science, technology, innovation and scientific art. ..

UNRN joins the proposal of the country’s Ministry of Science and Technology. The scientific community presents part of its research and discoveries through various activities, opening the doors to study, research and spaces for daily work.

At Villa Regina The Social Food Pilot Plant of the National University of Rio Negro will conduct guided tours for the entire community. Students, teachers and juniors from the Food Engineering and Biotechnology Engineering disciplines at UNRN will participate in this activity. The pilot plant is proposing an open day on Sunday 8 October from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, targeting the general public who would like to come and see the research facilities and lines.

In addition, throughout the week, advanced students in food engineering and biotechnology will be present in their extension project called Micromania, learning about the world of microorganisms.

In General Rock The Research Institute of Paleobiology and Geology (CONICET – National University of Rio Negro) proposes an educational initiative aimed at teenagers, which seeks to foster interest in geology, paleontology and science in general, through microscopic exploration of sands from different regions of the world. Including beaches and deserts, as well as sand used in crushing operations. The goals of the activity are to promote a deeper understanding of the geological and environmental processes that shape the planet; Providing young people with the opportunity to use professional scientific tools, such as magnifying lenses and rock microscopes, to analyze sand samples; Stimulate interest in earth sciences and perhaps inspire future careers in related fields.

Various activities will be carried out on Tuesday, October 3 and Thursday, October 5 from 2 to 6 p.m., such as mineral and microfossil identification, where participants will learn through microscopic observation to recognize the different components of sand samples; Chemical analysis using hydrochloric acid (HCL) to observe carbonate reactions in samples; Physical analysis using magnets to detect magnetic metals; Exploring fracking sands, an introduction to the basic concepts of fracking and sand analysis used in this process.

For this part, In BarilocheThe Institute of Science, Technology, Culture and Development Studies of the National University of Rio Negro (CITECDE-UNRN) calls for a conversation: “What is the benefit of science?”

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 4 at 5 pm in room B201 at Anasagasti 1463, Bariloche. The activity is open and free, with prior registration.

The discussion will address issues related to the daily work of researchers and scholarship holders from CONICET and UNRN, the importance of science in general and scientific research in the social sciences, and research topics in social studies in science, technology and society.

Science Week is a space to awaken scientific calls.

Argentine Science and Technology Week is an annual meeting between the scientific community and citizens to disseminate science, technology and innovation promoted by the country’s Ministry of Science and Technology. The Argentine Science and Technology Week will take place from September 26 to October 19 in 17 provinces.