Miguel Ángel Fernández Sanjuan, has been appointed full Academician of the Royal Academy of Sciences

The URJC professor and professor of physics has been elected as a new full member of the Royal Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences of Spain in the Department of Physics and Chemistry, occupying the newly created 60th Medal.

Editorial: Irene Vega

The Royal Academy of Sciences (RAC) consists of permanent academics (maximum 72), corresponding academics (maximum 144), supernumerary and foreign academics, and divides its members into three departments: mathematics, physics and chemistry, and natural. Sciences. The appointment of Professor Miguel Angel Fernandez Sanjuan as a full member was approved at the last plenary session held at the RAC.

“It is a great honor and appreciation to be part of an institution such as the Royal Academy of Sciences, and I feel profound gratitude, and at the same time, it is an enormous responsibility to be of service to the institution,” says the URJC. Mr.

Miguel Ángel Fernández Sanjuan directs the Research Group in Nonlinear Dynamics, Chaos Theory and Complex Systems at URJC, which has contributed to pioneering work in various areas of this discipline and has promoted the development of this field of research in multiple aspects. During his career, he was principal investigator on more than 20 projects with competitive public funding, and supervised more than 20 doctoral theses on the topics of nonlinear dynamics, chaos theory, and complex systems.

Moreover, it is Professor Emeritus at several universities in China and was a visiting scholar at various European, American and Asian universities, as well peer Subordinate Japan Society for the Promotion of Science At the University of Tokyo and Fulbright scholar in it Institute of Physical Sciences and Technology From the University of Maryland.

He currently works as a scientific evaluator for several international research agencies, in addition to… Editor in Chief From the magazine Journal of Applied Nonlinear Dynamicseditor A series of books on complexity, nonlinearity, and chaos From the prestigious publishing house Global scientific And General Editor of the Royal Spanish Society of Physics.

He is also the official nominee of Japan Award Subordinate Japan Prize Foundationa member of many prestigious institutions such as EPJ Scientific Advisory Committee Subordinate European Physical Society and the Scientific Advisory Council of the GADEA Science Foundation (CCA-FGC), in the field of knowledge for physical and cosmological sciences. He is also a foreign member of the Lithuanian Academy of Sciences and the European Academy.Europe Academy.

In 2020, he was the first to receive an award Chih Su Hsu Award For distinguished researchers in nonlinear dynamics and control. In 2022 he was also the first to receive an award James York Award For his great contributions to nonlinear dynamics and chaos theory.

RAC, Centenary Foundation

The Royal Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences of Spain is a public institution dedicated to the study and research of mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, geology and their applications, as well as their promotion for the benefit of society and their integration into the Institute of Spain. It was founded on February 25, 1847 during the reign of Isabel II, and it continues in her name to this day. The Royal Academy of Sciences included among its members famous scientists such as José Ichegaray Izaguirre, Leonardo Torres Quevedo, Blas Cabrera y Felipe, Santiago Ramón y Cajal or Gregorio Marañón.