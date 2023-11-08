Veterinarians and education come together to launch the One Health campaign that unites students with global well-being. World of Asturias

Attention young scientists and animal lovers! The Veterinary College of Asturias invites you to a unique educational adventure, where you will discover how your health, the health of your favorite animals and the planet we share are interconnected. The exciting “One Health” school campaign was launched thanks to the alliance of the College of Veterinarians with the Ministry of Education of the Principality of Asturias.

Imagine a world where humans, animals and the environment work together to be healthy. That’s what you’ll learn in interactive talks, created by wise vets Rocio Quince and Enrique Valverde, and General Manager of Inclusion and Educational Planning, David Artem.

Did you know that some of the most complex health issues require us to think about humans, animals, and the Earth at the same time? Well, yes that’s true! The strategies you’ll learn are not only extremely smart but also absolutely essential to keeping us all safe and healthy.

During these free talks, you’ll become a disease detective, exploring mysteries like zoonoses (diseases that jump from animals to humans), emerging diseases (new diseases that surprise us) and the mystery of antibiotics stopping working.

These sessions will be packed with real examples, such as the global challenge of COVID-19 and the threats posed by antimicrobial resistance, to show you how to become heroes and heroines in health.

All ESO and Baccalaureate students studying Biology are invited to this assignment. Best of all, the lectures will be delivered by real veterinarians, animal and public health superheroes!

So, are you ready to join this knowledge campaign with the help of the Educastur platform? Let’s open our eyes to the wonderful and complex web of life on our planet. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the change towards a healthier world for everyone!