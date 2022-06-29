June 29, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Science Center closes the program at Los Mochis

The Science Center closes the program at Los Mochis

Zera Pearson June 29, 2022 2 min read

rambling. – that Sinaloa Science Center Course closed today Talent Program 2021-2022 At the school of Enrique Arrigoyen in the city of Mochis.

“On behalf of the Science Center, we ended up introducing a face-to-face robot and math class that was volume and density,” said Pablo Isaac Correa-Lopez.

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Programs Department in Sinaloa Science Center He explained that primary and secondary school students from private and public schools participate in this program.

“This program is from the Science Center and is statewide, implemented with state resources in both public and private schools. The purpose is for children to be interested in math and science, find, develop and empower the talents they have, and carry on additional to the activity they are doing. in their educational institution.

We recommend you to read:

Right now, he said, the program isn’t reaching all schools, but next semester, through SEPyC they’ll see it reach all schools across the state.

“We didn’t have anything to do with the factory. I came for something else.” Robin Rocha

I have a degree in Communication Science from the University of Occidental (today UADEO), Los Mochis unit. I have a Diploma in “Development of Skills for Human Capital Management in Regulatory Environments” from Occidental University. In 2006 she collaborated with Radio UdeO as a host and reporter for the cultural program “Kali 7”. In 2008 I started my work as a reporter for EL DEBATE in the weekly newspaper Portafolio. She has collaborated on Business Portfolio magazine. Currently, I cover local, political and economic sources.

See also  The conclusion of the fourth sports medicine conference

More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

San Agustín Hospital collaborates on practical training for students of Loyola Health Sciences

June 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Sport City Cádiz delivers Delphi laboratory materials to the Faculty of Science

June 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Alcaraz stands on Court 1 with resistance training

June 28, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

He is arrested for breaking into someone else’s house at night and forgetting his cell phone

June 29, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The Science Center closes the program at Los Mochis

June 29, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Carlos Vela would rather return to Europe than play in Liga MXMediotiotiempo

June 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Madrid Summit: Turkey withdraws its objections and accepts the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO

June 29, 2022 Phyllis Ward