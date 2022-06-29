The Science Center closes the program at Los Mochis

rambling. – that Sinaloa Science Center Course closed today Talent Program 2021-2022 At the school of Enrique Arrigoyen in the city of Mochis.

“On behalf of the Science Center, we ended up introducing a face-to-face robot and math class that was volume and density,” said Pablo Isaac Correa-Lopez.

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Programs Department in Sinaloa Science Center He explained that primary and secondary school students from private and public schools participate in this program.

“This program is from the Science Center and is statewide, implemented with state resources in both public and private schools. The purpose is for children to be interested in math and science, find, develop and empower the talents they have, and carry on additional to the activity they are doing. in their educational institution.

Right now, he said, the program isn’t reaching all schools, but next semester, through SEPyC they’ll see it reach all schools across the state.