San Agustín Hospital collaborates on practical training for students of Loyola Health Sciences

The Loyola University and the San Agustin Hospital (HSA), a leading private health center in the Lower Grand Valley, has signed an agreement allowing them to launch joint activities from training and research. In this way, the hospital group joins the development of a new area of Health sciences That Loyola will launch starting in September with degrees in Pharmacy, Physical Activity, Sports Science, and Nutrition, which will be completed in the 23/24 school year with Medicine, Nursing, and Physiotherapy.

Subject to this Agreement signed by the Rector of Loyola University, Gabriel Perezdirector of San Agustin Hospital, Maria GaleraThe two institutions will collaborate on practical training for students of all health sciences degrees, according to the academic institution in a press release.









To do this, HSA will make space for Clinical residency Students need to beat it to get college degrees. To carry out their training in the above-mentioned hospital, students must Submit your CV and pass the selection process In a job interview, “to get as close as possible to reality.”

“Once they are incorporated, they will be treated as professionals under the supervision of teachers who will make them part of all areas that can synergize with their care after consultation.” In this sense, the director of the San Agustin Hospital, Maria Galera, confirmed this collaboration “It is a huge responsibility and a privilege in equal parts, contributing to the training of future professionals to ensure the quality care patients deserve.”

For Loyola University President Gabriel Perez, “Having support from San Agustin Hospital is Great support from the health sector To the new field of health sciences that aims to respond to the increasing demand for university education in this field and we will work together to strengthen this sector and contribute to its development and growth.”