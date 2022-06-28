Sport City Cádiz delivers Delphi laboratory materials to the Faculty of Science

Sport City Cadizthe company that owns the land Delphito me Faculty of Sciences of the University of Cadizon the Rio San Pedro campus, the laboratory materials that were housed in the old car factory, which closed its doors in 2007.

Despite the looting the facilities have suffered since then, the new owners of the land found various materials in the Delphi Laboratory area, Many of them are in good conditionwhich has now been handed over to UCA for use in teaching and research assignments.









This material was received by the Dean of the Faculty of Science, Jose Manuel Gomez Montes de OcaProfessor, Department of Chemical Engineering and Food Technology, University of Central Asia. On behalf of Sport City Cádiz, the Director of the Cádiz CF Foundation attended, Baby Matt.

Gomez Montes de Oca stressed that “one of the social tasks of the university is to cooperate with social agents in the environment”, Thanks for the delivery of the material He stressed the importance of his recovery. At the same time, he indicated that the dean of his college will use many materials in the publishing activities that he organizes with students of different educational levels.

On behalf of Sport City Cádiz, Pepe Mata thanked the university for its cooperation and noted that the Cádiz CF Sport City project, which will take place on the grounds of the old factory in Puerto Rico, has High technological and environmental component Which means renovation of the area.” Since last April, Sport City Cádiz has carried out the tasks of clearing the 124,000 square meter plot and cleaning paths, paths, sidewalks, parking lots and garden areas. These works are a precursor to the ship dismantling project, which has already been submitted to the Puerto Real City Council. To obtain a municipal license.