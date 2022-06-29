Estrogen increases your chances of getting a migraine, notes Dr. Fiorito

The specialist confirms that the diagnosis includes sleep problems.

Dr. Francesca Fiorito, Neurologist and sub-specialist in Headache. Photo: Submitted to Journal of Medicine and Public Health by Dr. Fiorito.

The Dr. Francesca Fioritoa neurologist and sub-specialist of headache, revealed Journal of Medicine and Public Healthwhich – which Migraine It is a condition that is experienced because the patient is predisposed and, therefore, the causative agents will develop it.

That is why he emphasized that the patient should not live with the pain, as there are treatments to manage and avoid severe and disabling attacks, because “with five episodes in your life, you can actually meet the criteria for a migraine, but there are patients. They can have an attack annually and there are patients who can They feel pain every day.”

He added that it also has a great relationship with hormonal changes, as even women are more likely to have it than men by 3. “The hormonal component of estrogen, can fluctuate in different reproductive stages in women” and affect the symptoms of this condition.

The specialist noted that frequency does not really determine whether you have a migraine or not, “as long as you have already had those five primary attacks, what it does determine is that yes, this frequency increases and it is disabled, the person should seek help,” he emphasized .

fiorito stressed that if a The patient suffers from a cluster headache, it should be administered as quickly as possible, “because although short, it is so severe that it must be treated soon.” Another important aspect, according to the doctor, is comfort, “Whenever I see a patient, I always ask how the rest is going. This is because we have to check if he has sleep apnea, if he snores, hours of sleep.”

Migraine process

30 percent of migraine patients have an aura, a group of Nervous system symptoms that occur within 10 to 15 minutes of having a migraine,” Fiorito said.

On the other hand, the doctor explained that migraine without aura is the most common and most common. The Symptoms include headache Moderate to severe palpitations that often occur without warning. The pain is usually felt in only one part of the head, and is accompanied by nausea, confusion, blurred vision, and excessive sensitivity to light, noise, and smells.

Attacks last from 4 to 72 hours and are usually repeated twice a week. Movement of the body exacerbates symptoms.

The Dr. Fiorito Explain in detail the stages of a migraine, which include 4 moments:

an introduction

A day or two ago MigraineYou may notice subtle changes that you should be aware of Migraine Then, among other things:

*Constipation

*Mood SwingsFrom depression to euphoria

* Craving food

* Stiff neck

* Increased frequency of urination

* fluid retention

*Yawning a lot*

aura

For some people, an aura can occur before or during a migraine. The Aura is a reversible symptom from the nervous system. In general, they are visual, but can also include other modifications.

Each symptom usually begins slowly, builds up over a few minutes, and can last up to 60 minutes.

Examples of migraine auras:

*Visual phenomena such as displaying different shapes, bright spots, or flashes of light

* vision loss

* Tingling in the arm or leg

* Numbness or weakness in the face or on one side of the body

* Difficulty speaking

But Dr. Fiorito pointed out that this does not happen in all patients.

attacks

Migraine It usually lasts 4 to 72 hours if left untreated. The frequency of migraine headaches varies from person to person. Migraines can be infrequent or appear several times a month.

during MigraineThese symptoms may appear:

Pain, usually on one side of the head, but more often on both sides

* Pain or throbbing

Sensitivity to light, sound, and sometimes smells and touch

* Vomiting and nausea

beyond theater

After a migraine attack, the patient may feel tired, confused, and weak for up to a day, with some people even reporting feeling euphoric. A sudden movement of the head may cause pain again.

Watch the full programme: