Accreditation of teaching medical sciences

The morning bustle at the General University Hospital, Dr. Gustavo Alderiguia Lima (HGAL), in Cienfuegos, filled the day, when National Council for the Accreditation of Teaching in the Medical Sciences (JNA) assessors They “sneak” in the line of duty and visiting cards for some institutional hospital rooms, with the aim of monitoring. on site Operations that take place there and associated with medical help From education.

They were welcomed by Dr. Pavel Noa Rodriguez, Director General of HGAL. Then Dr. Yenisei Quintero Mendes, Deputy Director of the Center, gave an updated conference on the institutional context and the overall importance of teaching there:

“Of the valuable human resources we have in the faculty, 1.4 percent are full professors, 15 are assistants, 47.4 assistants, 25 percent are teachers, the last being the youngest.

“There are 31 majors, there are master’s degrees, doctoral training professionals, institutional and national projects, inter-institutional collaboration, as well as connecting students with projects,” said HGAL’s Deputy Director of Teaching.

In the institution there are many teaching processes that generate science and knowledge along with medical assistance, hence the importance of conducting the assessment visit to JNA.

There are actually four specialties accredited as excellence in their teaching operations: Ophthalmology, recently delivered; Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, Intensive and Emergency Medicine; Others are already submitting the file for evaluation.

Residents will stay at the hospital for a week, to conduct interviews and survey, to assess and re-accredit the teaching there to a center not called a university hospital for nothing, where knowledge remains constantly improving in the process of academic development.