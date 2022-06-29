June 29, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Accreditation of teaching medical sciences

Accreditation of teaching medical sciences

Zera Pearson June 29, 2022 2 min read

The morning bustle at the General University Hospital, Dr. Gustavo Alderiguia Lima (HGAL), in Cienfuegos, filled the day, when National Council for the Accreditation of Teaching in the Medical Sciences (JNA) assessors They “sneak” in the line of duty and visiting cards for some institutional hospital rooms, with the aim of monitoring. on site Operations that take place there and associated with medical help From education.

They were welcomed by Dr. Pavel Noa Rodriguez, Director General of HGAL. Then Dr. Yenisei Quintero Mendes, Deputy Director of the Center, gave an updated conference on the institutional context and the overall importance of teaching there:

“Of the valuable human resources we have in the faculty, 1.4 percent are full professors, 15 are assistants, 47.4 assistants, 25 percent are teachers, the last being the youngest.

“There are 31 majors, there are master’s degrees, doctoral training professionals, institutional and national projects, inter-institutional collaboration, as well as connecting students with projects,” said HGAL’s Deputy Director of Teaching.

In the institution there are many teaching processes that generate science and knowledge along with medical assistance, hence the importance of conducting the assessment visit to JNA.

There are actually four specialties accredited as excellence in their teaching operations: Ophthalmology, recently delivered; Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, Intensive and Emergency Medicine; Others are already submitting the file for evaluation.

Residents will stay at the hospital for a week, to conduct interviews and survey, to assess and re-accredit the teaching there to a center not called a university hospital for nothing, where knowledge remains constantly improving in the process of academic development.

See also  The Academy of Physical, Mathematical and Natural Sciences of Venezuela advises against the use of cloth masks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Estrogen increases your chances of getting a migraine, notes Dr. Fiorito

June 29, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Science Center closes the program at Los Mochis

June 29, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

San Agustín Hospital collaborates on practical training for students of Loyola Health Sciences

June 28, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

5 min read

Mars contains so much radiation that any sign of life would be buried at least six feet underground.

June 29, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Airbnb permanently bans parties and events around the world

June 29, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Accreditation of teaching medical sciences

June 29, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Yuli Gouriel v New York Mets – SwingComplete

June 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis