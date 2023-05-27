UABC approves two majors in the health sciences

Carla Padilla / Overwatch

Majors in Pediatrics and Anesthesiology will be part of the degree programs offered by the College of Health Sciences at UABC, on the Ensenada campus.

According to information provided by UABC, members of the Autonomous University of Baja California University Council have agreed that both disciplines, which are already taught at the Faculty of Medicine on the Mexicali Campus, also make up the academic offer at Ensenada.

In addition, the University Council approved the introduction of a Physiotherapy degree to be offered by the Faculty of Sports, the Faculty of Nursing and the Faculty of Health Sciences in the Valle de las Palmas unit; In addition to the specialization in Legal Sciences, which will be part of the programs of the Faculty of Law on the Mexicali Campus.

In addition, it was approved to amend study plans for degrees in computer systems, mathematics education, language and literature education, psychology, dental surgery, and psychology, as well as amending the internal regulations of the Faculty of Law. From the Tijuana campus.

The University Council has approved the appointment of Anabel Magaña Rosas as a new member of the Board of Directors as of the date of submission of the counter-protest, replacing Julia Dolores Estrada Guzmán, who took over in 2019.

Magaña Rosas is a UABC General Nurse, Graduated in Nursing and Obstetrics from UNAM and Master of Science in Nursing from the Autonomous University of Querétaro.

At UABC, she was the University Administration Career Training Coordinator from 2011-2014, and was the Director of the School of Nursing from 2003 to 2011, where she also served as Deputy Director from 2001 to 2003; He worked in many activities related to research and dissemination of culture and services.

At another point in the session, the appointment of Certified Public Accountant Luis González Ortega of Del Barrio y Cía., SC, a firm with nearly 55 years of experience in auditing, including in government accounting, was approved. Auditing the movements of the university’s revenues and expenses for the years 2023 and 2024.