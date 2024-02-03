The Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Valladolid opens the session in a solemn ceremony

As is customary on this date, the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Valladolid, headed by Dr. García Frade, proceeded with the opening ceremony of the 2024 academic year in a solemn ceremony that began with the presentation of the President.

After that, the activities report for the 2023 academic year was read by the Secretary-General of the Foundation. Immediately afterwards, academic Dr. Jesús Manuel Fernández Culebras delivered the academic speech entitled “Half a Century of Artificial Nutrition.”

Titles were then awarded to new corresponding academics and reading to honorary academics, in addition to the presentation of prizes to authors of award-winning works.

In turn, the appointments of corresponding academics fell to doctors Israel Sanchez Leit, head of the radiodiagnostic service at the clinical hospital; Margarita Calong Cano, Professor of Ophthalmology; Ruth González Collantes and María Belén Canton Alvarez, Managing Director of Rio Hortega Hospital.

Professors José Antonio Rodriguez Montes and Miguel Martín Jiménez were also named honorary academics.

The event was concluded by the head of the medical institution, Dr. Garcia Frady.