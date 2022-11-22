The preventive medicine Chris Hemsworth is talking about will soon be applied to all newborns, according to experts

the actor Chris Hemsworth He decided to end his acting career after discovering he had a gene for him Ten times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. His grandfather suffers from a disease and the translator had inherited this gene from his parents.

with your ad, Elsa Pataky’s husband I opened a discussion about Preventive diagnosis. Angel Durantz A leader in preventive medicine for healthy aging. It proves that today there are standards for conducting this type of test. In the case of Alzheimer’s disease, this is done if you have a first-degree relative with the disease under the age of 60. This is not to say that in the field of preventive medicine there are people with genotypes of all kinds: cancer or cardiovascular disease.

in these types of studies More than 900 genes were analysed. If the person is a carrier of an altered gene Preventive measures are taken to limit development Of the disease.

You are so surprised Hemsworth said he would work less Because he seems to be a person with good health and good lifestyles. He points out that, according to some articles written by a neurologist from California explaining a protocol for reversing neurocognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients. These recommendations range from healthy lifestyles: diet, exercise, avoiding toxic habits, taking additional supplements, or exercising extra.

It is estimated that 8% of the population has some actionable genetic variant

The percentage of the population that has some actionable genetic variant is 8%, which means something can be done to prevent it. These types of tests are expensive, but he thinks they are getting cheaper It will be applied at the birth of all children as an exact medicine.

It is considered when diseases are detected It cannot be prevented, so as not to inform the patient. “Reading the entire book on the genome is something I think will be done practically globally in the future.”