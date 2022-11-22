Conclusion of the Science and Technology Program in Schools and Municipal Gardens 2022> Municipality of Cordoba

Through the joint work of the Minister of Education with the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Province of Córdoba, educational and scientific experiences of great value are embodied in municipal parks and schools.

This year, 17 schools and 3 municipal parks participated in the program.

The closing ceremony of the CyTEM program “Science and Technology in Municipal Schools and Gardens” was held at the Neighborhood Meeting Center in the Patricius district.

This year, the program, in which the Municipal Education Secretariat and the provincial Ministry of Science and Technology participate, focused its actions on presenting proposals and experiences of Kordofan scholars near schools and municipal parks, through various school projects.

In this regard, Minister of Education Horacio Ferreira said, “This proposal reinforces the joint initiatives we have undertaken with the Ministry of Science and Technology and reinforces the changes we are making within the teaching framework of the CyTEAM approach in PIEnsA municipal and garden schools, making what you say come true. Mayor Martín Lariora, which is to grant more and better opportunities for girls and boys in municipal educational institutions“.

Moreover, I confirm itIn 2023, 100% of schools and kindergartens will participate in the PIEnsA programme, making one of the other commitments we’ve made since the administration became a reality in 2020.“.

During the year, 20 educational institutions from ALAS Schools and Kindergartens – PIEnsA Program – participated in the programme, of which 51 teachers, 19 scientists and more than 1,100 students participated in integrated projects and/or interdisciplinary activities implemented during the second half of the year.

During the closing day, each of the suggestions that have been implemented can be shared. Through audiovisual projection, the impact of the experiment was reflected in each community through the students’ own voices.

In addition, the authorities present celebrated the achievements made thanks to the work of inter-institutional links between the municipal education system and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Province of Córdoba, “It is very positive to be able to continue to generate professions, so we continue to work so that girls and boys can get closer to science, generating knowledge and how cool it is to take scientists into schools and work with teachers and children.Expressed by Gabriele Tonetti, Secretary of Scientific and Technological Expression of the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Province of Córdoba.

For his part, Javier Martín, Director of Science Publication and Teaching of the Provincial Government of Córdoba added: “CyTEM is a project that brings together a scientist and a teacher to work on a project with students in the classroom. It may not be new, but it’s kind of useful. The experience of last year and this year has given us results that show that we have to continue with this type of action“.

“Scientists and educators working together for girls, boys and young men in municipal schools and parks is a great company whose main goal is to bring scientific knowledge from every classroom, to every room, where they learn and those who study, accompanied by those who know a lot and produce knowledgeAlicia Olmos, Director of Learning and Professional Development concluded.

In the following document you can find out Schools that made up the 2022 edition of CyTEM